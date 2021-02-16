Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces EYSUVIS Now Covered by Express Scripts

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that Express Scripts, one of the leading pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) in the United States, has added EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% to its National Preferred, Basic and High Performance Formularies, effective February 5, 2021. EYSUVIS is the first and only prescription therapy approved specifically for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

“The addition of EYSUVIS to Express Scripts’ formulary is a significant milestone towards our goal of optimizing coverage and ensuring patients and eye care professionals have access to a rapid-acting, short-term treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, including dry eye flares,” said Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. “We are pleased that Express Scripts is now covering EYSUVIS, and we expect to further expand formulary coverage in the coming weeks and months so more patients and eye care professionals can benefit from EYSUVIS.”

EYSUVIS was approved in October 2020 and became commercially available in the United States in January 2021. It is available through both national and regional U.S. pharmaceutical distribution centers, as well as local retail pharmacies or home delivery.

About EYSUVIS

EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% is approved for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. EYSUVIS utilizes Kala's proprietary AMPPLIFY mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to enhance penetration of loteprednol etabonate (LE) into target tissue of the ocular surface. EYSUVIS was approved by the FDA on October 26, 2020. Kala believes that EYSUVIS' broad mechanism of action, rapid onset of relief of both signs and symptoms, favorable tolerability and safety profile and the potential to be complementary to existing therapies, offer a differentiated product profile for the treatment of dry eye disease, including the management of dry eye flares.