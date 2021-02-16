 

More Than 250 Companies Transform Regulatory with Veeva Vault RIM Applications

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 250 organizations are using Veeva Vault RIM applications for end-to-end regulatory information management. A growing number of emerging biotechs and enterprise companies, including 12 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, are modernizing submission planning, tracking, and publishing to stay ahead of evolving regulations, including the ISO IDMP standards.

“Streamlining regulatory processes is a strategic priority to support efficient submission planning and execution and get medicines to patients faster,” said Dominique Lagrave, head, global regulatory operations at Amgen. “Veeva Vault RIM will unify regulatory processes and deliver the visibility we need to make faster, more informed decisions.”

Life sciences companies of all sizes are rapidly adopting Vault RIM applications to simplify management for product registrations, submission documents, published dossiers, and health authority interactions. Vault RIM removes the reliance on spreadsheets and manual processes so regulatory teams can get the right information to the right person at the right time.

Organizations are leveraging Vault Registrations to support IDMP standards with new entities to better track, manage, and link registered product data. Users can also get a complete view into IDMP data sets based on a product’s current registered details and capture IDMP elements throughout the regulatory process. Now regulatory teams can simplify IDMP implementation for improved quality and compliance.

“More companies are partnering with Veeva to keep pace with changing regulations and bring products to market faster,” said John Lawrie, vice president, Veeva Vault RIM. “Veeva Vault RIM delivers the scale to author and publish thousands of change requests and the innovation to seamlessly manage regulations like IDMP.”

The Veeva Vault RIM Suite includes Vault Registrations, Vault Submissions, Vault Submissions Publishing, and Vault Submissions Archive for unified RIM capabilities on one cloud platform. Vault RIM is part of Veeva Development Cloud, a unified suite of applications for clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety to help organizations drive business processes across R&D and manufacturing.

Watch on-demand Veeva R&D and Quality Summit sessions at veeva.com/Summit to learn how leading companies partner with Veeva to transform regulatory information management.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault RIM, visit: veeva.com/RIM

