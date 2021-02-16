 

Bruker Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Bruker’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $627.5 million, an increase of 4.6% compared to $599.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, revenues declined 0.4% organically year-over-year. Growth from acquisitions was 0.4%, while favorable foreign currency translation contributed 4.6%. The fourth quarter of 2020 continued Bruker’s sequential quarter-over-quarter recovery trend from the revenue and margin declines in the first two quarters of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Fourth quarter 2020 Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) revenues of $574.7 million increased 5.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, with organic revenue approximately flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) revenues of $54.7 million declined 5.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, including an organic decline, net of intercompany eliminations, of 6.8%.

Fourth quarter 2020 GAAP operating income was $112.8 million, compared to $117.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing GAAP operating margins of 18.0%, and 19.6%, respectively. The year-over-year decrease in GAAP operating income was primarily due to restructuring charges in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $141.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $132.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Bruker’s fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating margin was 22.5%, up 40 basis points compared to 22.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.45, compared to $0.44 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.58, an increase of 9.4% compared to $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase in the Company’s non-GAAP operating income and diluted EPS were primarily due to strong gross margin performance, expense control, and a lower tax rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

For fiscal year 2020, Bruker’s revenues were $1,987.5 million, a decline of 4.1% from $2,072.6 million in fiscal year 2019. In 2020, revenues declined 6.0% organically year-over-year. Growth from acquisitions was 0.5%, while favorable foreign currency translation contributed 1.4%.

In 2020, BSI revenues of $1,810.0 million declined 3.6% compared to 2019, including an organic decline of 5.5%. 2020 BEST revenues of $189.5 million declined 9.7% compared to 2019, including an organic decline, net of intercompany eliminations, of 11.0%.

In 2020, GAAP operating income was $248.3 million, compared to $300.9 million in 2019, representing GAAP operating margins of 12.5% and 14.5%, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income in 2020 was $317.2 million, compared to $364.0 million in 2019. Bruker’s non-GAAP operating margin in 2020 was 16.0%, compared to 17.6% in 2019.

Fiscal year 2020 GAAP diluted EPS were $1.02, compared to $1.26 in 2019. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.35, compared to $1.57 in 2019. The year-over-year declines in the Company’s GAAP and non-GAAP operating income, operating margins and diluted EPS were primarily due to lower revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic slowdown, partially offset by cost control and cost reduction measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures is provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Frank H. Laukien, President and CEO of Bruker, commented: “We are pleased with our sequential recovery in the second half of 2020, and with our fourth quarter 2020 year-over-year margin expansion, EPS and cash flow growth. In 2020, we have further increased our operational excellence investments in productivity and capacity growth, as well as in our next phase Project Accelerate 2.0 strategy. In particular, we have expanded our high growth, high margin Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives to include key additional opportunities in proteomics, spatial biology and molecular diagnostics with very significant long-term potential.”

Dr. Laukien continued: “After strong order trends in our BSI segment in the second half of 2020, we enter 2021 with a healthy backlog. We expect strong organic revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin expansion and non-GAAP EPS growth in 2021.”

Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Financial Outlook

For FY 2021, Bruker expects approximately 11% to 13% year-over-year revenue growth, including:

  • organic revenue growth of approximately 7% to 9%, and
  • a favorable foreign currency revenue tailwind of approximately 4%.

In FY 2021, Bruker also expects non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 150 bps to 190 bps year-over-year, from 16.0% in FY 2020. This includes accelerated R&D investments of approximately 10% of revenue and a headwind from foreign currency translation to operating margin of approximately 80 basis points in 2021.

Finally, Bruker expects FY 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 to $1.77, a 27% to 31% increase year-over-year.

Bruker’s revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin expansion and non-GAAP EPS guidance for FY 2021 are based on foreign exchange rates as of December 31, 2020.

For the Company’s outlook for FY 2021 non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS, we are not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of items excluded from our expected non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS.

Quarterly Earnings Call

Bruker will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters today, February 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. To listen to the webcast, investors can go to https://ir.bruker.com and click on the “Q4 2020 Earnings Webcast” hyperlink. A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to our Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. Investors can also listen to the earnings webcast via telephone by dialing 1-888-437-2685 (US toll free) or +1-412-317-6702 (international) and referencing “Bruker’s Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call”. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US toll free) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering conference number 10151902. The replay will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call through March 16, 2021.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross profit margin; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP operating profit; non-GAAP operating margin; non-GAAP SG&A expense; non-GAAP profit before tax; non-GAAP tax rate; non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude costs related to restructuring actions, acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and other non-operational costs.

We also may refer to organic revenue growth or decline, free cash flow and return on invested capital, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We define the term organic revenue as GAAP revenue excluding the effect of changes in foreign currency translation rates and the effect of acquisitions and divestitures, and believe it is a useful measure to evaluate our continuing business. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant, and equipment. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate our business because it indicates the amount of cash generated after additions to property, plant, and equipment that is available for, among other things, acquisitions, investments in our business, repayment of debt and return of capital to shareholders. We define return on invested capital (ROIC) as non-GAAP operating profit after income tax divided by average total capital, which we define as debt plus equity minus cash and cash equivalents. We believe ROIC is an important measure of how effectively the Company invests its capital.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and therefore, may not be comparable among companies. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance, however we urge investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in the accompanying tables, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Specifically, management believes that the non-GAAP measures mentioned above provide relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry, as well as by our management, in assessing both consolidated and business unit performance.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance because our management believes this provides a more comparable measure of our continuing business by adjusting for certain items that are not reflective of the underlying performance of our business. These measures may also be useful to investors in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business and forecasting future results. We regularly use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage, and evaluate our business results and make operating decisions. We also measure our employees and compensate them, in part, based on certain non-GAAP measures and use this information for our planning and forecasting activities.

Additional information relating to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables accompanying this press release following our GAAP financial statements.

With respect to our outlook for 2021 non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP tax rate, we are not providing the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or corresponding reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis, because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty certain items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Our expected non-GAAP operating margin, tax rate and EPS ranges exclude primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors outside our management’s control and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our future period operating margins, EPS and tax rate calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our fiscal year 2021 financial outlook, including our outlook for revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP tax rate; management’s expectations for future financial and operational performance and business outlook; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; future economic conditions; and statements found under the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic on global economic conditions and the length and severity of any resulting recession, continued volatility in the capital markets, the integration and assumption of liabilities of businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, our material weaknesses in internal controls, our ability to successfully implement our restructuring initiatives and other cost reduction initiatives, changing technologies, product development and market acceptance of our products, the success of our R&D investment initiatives, the cost and pricing of our products, manufacturing, competition, loss of key personnel, dependence on collaborative partners, key suppliers and contract manufacturers, capital spending and government funding policies, changes in governmental regulations, international trade disputes, the use and protection of intellectual property rights, litigation, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may be updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

-tables follow-

 
Bruker Corporation
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
(in millions)

December 31,

 

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 
ASSETS
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

681.8

$

678.3

Short-term investments

 

50.0

 

6.6

Accounts receivable, net

 

335.3

 

362.2

Inventories

 

692.3

 

577.2

Other current assets

 

165.5

 

172.0

Total current assets

 

1,924.9

 

1,796.3

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

395.5

 

306.1

Operating lease assets

 

67.4

 

65.6

Goodwill, intangibles, net and other long-term assets

 

660.1

 

603.5

 
Total assets

$

3,047.9

$

2,771.5

 
 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt

$

2.2

$

0.5

Accounts payable

 

134.6

 

118.4

Customer advances

 

189.2

 

137.9

Other current liabilities

 

467.6

 

388.8

Total current liabilities

 

793.6

 

645.6

 
Long-term debt

 

842.3

 

812.8

Operating lease liabilities

 

47.0

 

47.0

Other long-term liabilities

 

389.4

 

327.9

 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

-

 

21.1

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

975.6

 

917.1

 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,047.9

$

2,771.5

 
Bruker Corporation
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(in millions, except per share amounts)

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 
Revenues

$

627.5

 

$

599.9

 

$

1,987.5

 

$

2,072.6

 

Cost of revenues

 

314.5

 

 

303.6

 

 

1,047.7

 

 

1,077.3

 

 
Gross profit

 

313.0

 

 

296.3

 

 

939.8

 

 

995.3

 

 
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative

 

130.4

 

 

130.3

 

 

468.6

 

 

500.2

 

Research and development

 

57.1

 

 

46.7

 

 

198.0

 

 

187.7

 

Other charges, net

 

12.7

 

 

1.6

 

 

24.9

 

 

6.5

 

Total operating expenses

 

200.2

 

 

178.6

 

 

691.5

 

 

694.4

 

 
Operating income

 

112.8

 

 

117.7

 

 

248.3

 

 

300.9

 

 
Interest and other income (expense), net

 

(7.1

)

 

(6.5

)

 

(22.5

)

 

(20.5

)

 
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling
interest in consolidated subsidiaries

 

105.7

 

 

111.2

 

 

225.8

 

 

280.4

 

Income tax provision

 

34.4

 

 

42.4

 

 

64.4

 

 

82.4

 

 
Consolidated net income

 

71.3

 

 

68.8

 

 

161.4

 

 

198.0

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests in consolidated subsidiaries

 

2.4

 

 

0.2

 

 

3.6

 

 

0.8

 

Net income attributable to Bruker Corporation

$

68.9

 

$

68.6

 

$

157.8

 

$

197.2

 

 
Net income per common share attributable to
Bruker Corporation shareholders:
Basic

$

0.45

 

$

0.45

 

$

1.03

 

$

1.27

 

Diluted

$

0.45

 

$

0.44

 

$

1.02

 

$

1.26

 

 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

152.7

 

 

154.1

 

 

153.4

 

 

155.2

 

Diluted

 

153.8

 

 

155.4

 

 

154.6

 

 

156.6

 

 
Bruker Corporation
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(in millions)

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income

$

71.3

 

$

68.8

 

$

161.4

 

$

198.0

 

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to cash flows
from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

21.7

 

 

18.3

 

 

80.4

 

 

75.6

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

5.1

 

 

(0.5

)

 

16.0

 

 

9.6

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(25.9

)

 

(4.9

)

 

(25.4

)

 

(5.4

)

Other non-cash expenses, net

 

(0.7

)

 

8.4

 

 

24.8

 

 

10.1

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable

 

3.9

 

 

3.0

 

 

40.8

 

 

(5.0

)

Inventories

 

21.8

 

 

20.7

 

 

(87.9

)

 

(60.2

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

14.6

 

 

5.6

 

 

(0.7

)

 

15.9

 

Income taxes payable, net

 

53.3

 

 

19.5

 

 

44.2

 

 

13.1

 

Deferred revenue

 

(3.2

)

 

(2.4

)

 

16.9

 

 

7.3

 

Customer advances

 

19.3

 

 

13.3

 

 

51.7

 

 

4.2

 

Other changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

 

22.8

 

 

(13.6

)

 

11.0

 

 

(49.8

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

204.0

 

 

136.2

 

 

333.2

 

 

213.4

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of short-term investments

 

(50.0

)

 

-

 

 

(150.0

)

 

(6.4

)

Maturity of short-term investments

 

50.0

 

 

-

 

 

106.1

 

 

-

 

Purchases of investments held to maturity

 

(1.2

)

 

-

 

 

(1.2

)

 

-

 

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(0.4

)

 

(11.0

)

 

(59.2

)

 

(90.0

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(29.8

)

 

(28.2

)

 

(98.2

)

 

(73.0

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

0.1

 

 

-

 

 

0.2

 

 

11.0

 

Net proceeds from cross-currency swap agreements

 

1.5

 

 

-

 

 

8.6

 

 

-

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(29.8

)

 

(39.2

)

 

(193.7

)

 

(158.4

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from 2019 Note Purchase Agreement

 

-

 

 

297.9

 

 

-

 

 

297.9

 

Proceeds from 2019 Term Loan Agreement

 

-

 

 

300.0

 

 

-

 

 

300.0

 

Repayment of revolving lines of credit

 

-

 

 

(311.4

)

 

(305.1

)

 

(361.9

)

Proceeds from revolving lines of credit

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

297.5

 

 

250.6

 

Repayment of 2012 Note Purchase Agreement

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(15.0

)

Proceeds (Repayment) of other debt, net

 

(0.3

)

 

(0.2

)

 

(0.7

)

 

(4.6

)

Payment of deferred financing costs

 

-

 

 

(4.4

)

 

(0.1

)

 

(4.4

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

 

2.2

 

 

2.8

 

 

3.3

 

 

10.9

 

Payment of contingent consideration

 

(1.3

)

 

(0.6

)

 

(7.5

)

 

(6.2

)

Payment of dividends to common stockholders

 

(6.1

)

 

(6.2

)

 

(24.6

)

 

(25.0

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(68.8

)

 

-

 

 

(123.2

)

 

(142.3

)

Cash Payments to noncontrolling interest

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1.2

)

 

-

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(74.3

)

 

277.9

 

 

(161.6

)

 

300.0

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

15.0

 

 

7.0

 

 

25.7

 

 

0.6

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

114.9

 

 

381.9

 

 

3.6

 

 

355.6

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

570.6

 

 

300.0

 

 

681.9

 

 

326.3

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

685.5

 

$

681.9

 

$

685.5

 

$

681.9

 

 
Bruker Corporation
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
 
(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Profit Before Tax, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP EPS
GAAP Operating Income

$

112.8

 

$

117.7

 

$

248.3

 

$

300.9

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring Costs

 

10.1

 

 

2.8

 

 

15.8

 

 

1.4

 

Acquisition-Related Costs

 

3.7

 

 

1.6

 

 

3.2

 

 

16.8

 

Purchased Intangible Amortization

 

8.9

 

 

9.1

 

 

35.7

 

 

38.3

 

Other Costs

 

5.6

 

 

1.3

 

 

14.2

 

 

6.6

 

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments:

$

28.3

 

$

14.8

 

$

68.9

 

$

63.1

 

 
Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

141.1

 

$

132.5

 

$

317.2

 

$

364.0

 

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

 

22.5

%

 

22.1

%

 

16.0

%

 

17.6

%

 
Non-GAAP Interest & Other Expense, net

 

(7.1

)

 

(6.5

)

 

(22.5

)

 

(20.5

)

Non-GAAP Profit Before Tax

 

134.0

 

 

126.0

 

 

294.7

 

 

343.5

 

 
Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision

 

(42.7

)

 

(43.3

)

 

(82.9

)

 

(96.6

)

Non-GAAP Tax Rate

 

31.9

%

 

34.4

%

 

28.1

%

 

28.1

%

 
Minority Interest

 

(2.4

)

 

(0.2

)

 

(3.6

)

 

(0.8

)

 
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Bruker

 

88.9

 

 

82.5

 

 

208.2

 

 

246.1

 

 
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)

 

153.8

 

 

155.4

 

 

154.6

 

 

156.6

 

 
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

$

0.58

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.35

 

$

1.57

 

 
 
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Gross Profit
GAAP Gross Profit

$

313.0

 

$

296.3

 

$

939.8

 

$

995.3

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring Costs

 

2.5

 

 

1.1

 

 

3.8

 

 

5.2

 

Acquisition-Related Costs

 

0.3

 

 

3.0

 

 

0.8

 

 

12.2

 

Purchased Intangible Amortization

 

4.8

 

 

5.1

 

 

19.9

 

 

23.5

 

Other Costs

 

3.8

 

 

-

 

 

3.7

 

 

0.8

 

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

11.4

 

 

9.2

 

 

28.2

 

 

41.7

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

324.4

 

$

305.5

 

$

968.0

 

$

1,037.0

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

51.7

%

 

50.9

%

 

48.7

%

 

50.0

%

 
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses
GAAP SG&A Expenses

$

130.4

 

$

130.3

 

$

468.6

 

$

500.2

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Purchased Intangible Amortization

 

4.2

 

 

4.0

 

 

15.8

 

 

14.9

 

Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses

$

126.2

 

$

126.3

 

$

452.8

 

$

485.3

 

 
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Tax Rate
GAAP Tax Rate

 

32.5

%

 

38.1

%

 

28.5

%

 

29.4

%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Tax Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

-0.1

%

 

-0.7

%

 

-0.5

%

 

-1.3

%

Stock Compensation

 

-0.1

%

 

-0.7

%

 

0.1

%

 

0.0

%

U.S. Tax Reform - Toll Charge

 

-0.2

%

 

0.0

%

 

-0.1

%

 

0.6

%

U.S. Tax Reform - Change in APB 23

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

 

0.0

%

Other Discrete Items

 

-0.2

%

 

-2.3

%

 

0.1

%

 

-0.6

%

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

-0.6

%

 

-3.7

%

 

-0.4

%

 

-1.3

%

Non-GAAP Tax Rate

 

31.9

%

 

34.4

%

 

28.1

%

 

28.1

%

 
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (Diluted)
GAAP Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

$

0.45

 

$

0.44

 

$

1.02

 

$

1.26

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring Costs

 

0.07

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.10

 

 

0.01

 

Acquisition-Related Costs

 

0.02

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.11

 

Purchased Intangible Amortization

 

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.24

 

Other Costs

 

0.04

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.04

 

Income Tax Rate Differential

 

(0.06

)

 

(0.01

)

 

(0.11

)

 

(0.09

)

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

0.13

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.33

 

 

0.31

 

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

$

0.58

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.35

 

$

1.57

 

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
GAAP Operating Cash Flow

$

204.0

 

$

136.2

 

$

333.2

 

$

213.4

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(29.8

)

 

(28.2

)

 

(98.2

)

 

(73.0

)

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

$

174.2

 

$

108.0

 

$

235.0

 

$

140.4

 

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
 
Non-GAAP Operating Income (from above)

$

317.2

 

$

364.0

 

Less: Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision (from above)

 

(82.9

)

 

(96.6

)

Non-GAAP Operating Income after Tax

$

234.3

 

$

267.4

 

 
Average Total Invested Capital:
Average Long-Term Debt

$

827.6

 

$

567.7

 

Average Current portion of Long-Term Debt

 

1.4

 

 

9.5

 

Average Total Shareholders' Equity

 

956.9

 

 

933.0

 

Less: Average Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

680.1

 

 

500.4

 

Average Total Invested Capital

$

1,105.8

 

$

1,009.8

 

 
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

 

21.2

%

 

26.5

%

Days Inventory Outstanding is calculated as follows: GAAP Average Inventory balance divided by (GAAP Revenue less Non-GAAP Gross Profit (defined above))
 
Days Payable Outstanding is calculated as follows: GAAP Average Accounts Payable balance divided by (GAAP Revenue less Non-GAAP Gross Profit (defined above) plus the Change in GAAP Inventory balance)
 
Days Sales Outstanding is calculated as follows: GAAP Average Accounts Receivable balance divided by GAAP Revenue
 
Bruker Corporation
REVENUE (unaudited)
 
(in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Revenue by Group:
Bruker BioSpin

$

201.9

 

$

199.0

 

$

600.0

 

$

621.4

 

Bruker CALID

 

209.4

 

 

176.6

 

 

653.9

 

 

623.5

 

Bruker Nano

 

163.4

 

 

171.0

 

 

556.1

 

 

632.7

 

BEST

 

54.7

 

 

57.7

 

 

189.5

 

 

209.9

 

Eliminations

 

(1.9

)

 

(4.4

)

 

(12.0

)

 

(14.9

)

Total Revenue

$

627.5

 

$

599.9

 

$

1,987.5

 

$

2,072.6

 

 
Revenue by End Customer Geography:
United States

$

123.8

 

$

150.5

 

$

455.9

 

$

529.8

 

Europe

 

272.1

 

 

218.7

 

 

764.7

 

 

718.8

 

Asia Pacific

 

195.8

 

 

186.5

 

 

629.1

 

 

651.0

 

Other

 

35.8

 

 

44.2

 

 

137.8

 

 

173.0

 

Total Revenue

$

627.5

 

$

599.9

 

$

1,987.5

 

$

2,072.6

 

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported Revenue Growth to Organic Revenue Growth Total Bruker
GAAP Revenue as of Prior Comparable Period

$

599.9

 

$

553.6

 

$

2,072.6

 

$

1,895.6

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Acquisitions and divestitures

 

2.6

 

 

24.0

 

 

10.5

 

 

118.4

 

Organic

 

(2.4

)

 

28.9

 

 

(125.0

)

 

108.9

 

Currency

 

27.4

 

 

(6.6

)

 

29.4

 

 

(50.3

)

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

27.6

 

 

46.3

 

 

(85.1

)

 

177.0

 

Non-GAAP Revenue

$

627.5

 

$

599.9

 

$

1,987.5

 

$

2,072.6

 

Revenue Growth

 

4.6

%

 

8.4

%

 

-4.1

%

 

9.3

%

Organic Revenue Growth

 

-0.4

%

 

5.2

%

 

-6.0

%

 

5.7

%

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported Revenue Growth to Organic Revenue Growth Bruker Scientific Instruments (1)
GAAP Revenue as of Prior Comparable Period

$

546.6

 

$

500.5

 

$

1,877.6

 

$

1,707.0

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Acquisitions and divestitures

 

2.7

 

 

22.3

 

 

9.6

 

 

113.6

 

Organic

 

1.2

 

 

29.1

 

 

(103.5

)

 

99.7

 

Currency

 

24.2

 

 

(5.3

)

 

26.3

 

 

(42.7

)

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

28.1

 

 

46.1

 

 

(67.6

)

 

170.6

 

Non-GAAP Revenue

$

574.7

 

$

546.6

 

$

1,810.0

 

$

1,877.6

 

Revenue Growth

 

5.1

%

 

9.2

%

 

-3.6

%

 

10.0

%

Organic Revenue Growth

 

0.2

%

 

5.8

%

 

-5.5

%

 

5.8

%

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Reported Revenue Growth to Organic Revenue Growth BEST, net of Intercompany Eliminations
GAAP Revenue as of Prior Comparable Period

$

53.3

 

$

53.1

 

$

195.0

 

$

188.6

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Acquisitions and divestitures

 

(0.1

)

 

1.7

 

 

0.9

 

 

4.8

 

Organic

 

(3.6

)

 

(0.3

)

 

(21.5

)

 

9.3

 

Currency

 

3.2

 

 

(1.2

)

 

3.1

 

 

(7.7

)

Total Non-GAAP Adjustments:

 

(0.5

)

 

0.2

 

 

(17.5

)

 

6.4

 

Non-GAAP Revenue

$

52.8

 

$

53.3

 

$

177.5

 

$

195.0

 

Revenue Growth

 

-0.9

%

 

0.4

%

 

-9.0

%

 

3.4

%

Organic Revenue Growth

 

-6.8

%

 

-0.6

%

 

-11.0

%

 

4.9

%

(1) Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) revenue reflects the sum of the BSI Life Science and BSI Nano Segments as presented in our 2019 Form 10-K.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bruker Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Bruker’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $627.5 million, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Bruker Announces Date and Time of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast