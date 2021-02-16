 

Rockwell Automation Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that Nicholas Gangestad will join the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer on March 1. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005395/en/

Nicholas Gangestad (Photo: Business Wire)

Nicholas Gangestad (Photo: Business Wire)

Gangestad joins Rockwell after a long career with 3M, where he most recently served as the company’s chief financial officer and oversaw all aspects of the financial organization including compliance, financial planning, treasury, and tax. Before his promotion to CFO in 2014, Gangestad served as 3M’s chief accounting officer, corporate controller, and also held global financial management roles overseeing teams and developing talent in Canada, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

“Nick’s leadership experience, strong finance background, and deep understanding of our industrial customers will help Rockwell Automation drive its strategic vision and accelerate profitable growth,” Moret said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to a dynamic leadership team focused on generating superior customer and shareowner value.”

“It’s an honor to become part of the Rockwell team. They have already accomplished so much as a leader in industrial automation and I’m very excited to be joining at a time when software is becoming an increasingly important part of the business,” Gangestad said. “I’m energized by Rockwell’s people, its mission, and its strategies to improve productivity and sustainability for its customers. I look forward to working with the Rockwell team in achieving its vision for the future.”

Gangestad received an undergraduate degree from Augsburg University in Minneapolis and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

Gangestad replaces Steve Etzel, who has served as interim CFO since November 2020. Etzel is a 30-year company veteran who postponed his previously announced retirement to fill the interim role. He will retire in 2021 after a transition period.

“Steve Etzel’s steady, thoughtful contributions to Rockwell and our stakeholders have been well-recognized for many years. His willingness to step up during our CFO transition has been especially appreciated,” said Moret. “The board and I wish him and his family the very best in his retirement.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Announces New Chief Financial Officer Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that Nicholas Gangestad will join the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Rockwell Automation to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference
09.02.21
Rockwell Automation to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference
03.02.21
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock
01.02.21
Rockwell Automation Wins Big at 34th Annual Control Engineering 2021 Engineers’ Choice Awards
26.01.21
Rockwell Automation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results; Updates Fiscal 2021 Guidance
26.01.21
Rockwell Automation Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team
19.01.21
Rockwell Automation Completes the Acquisition of Fiix Inc., Cloud Software Company for Leading Edge Maintenance Solutions