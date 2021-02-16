Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE through Transaction with Peridot Acquisition Corp.

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), a commercial leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery, and Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Carnelian Energy Capital, announced their entry today into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Li-Cycle becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “LICY.” The combined company will be led by Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle, and Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005429/en/