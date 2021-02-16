Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE through Transaction with Peridot Acquisition Corp.
Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), a commercial leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery, and Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Carnelian Energy Capital, announced their entry today into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Li-Cycle becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “LICY.” The combined company will be led by Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle, and Tim Johnston, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.
Li-Cycle employees feed lithium-ion batteries into the shredder at Kingston, ON facility
Company Overview and Investment Highlights
Founded in Toronto in 2016, Li-Cycle is an industry-leading lithium-ion battery resource recovery company and the largest lithium-ion battery recycler in North America. Li-Cycle sits at the intersection of three core megatrends:
- The electric vehicle revolution
- The supply shortage of strategic battery materials
- The need for a truly sustainable, ESG-friendly lithium-ion battery recycling solution, a critical missing step in the battery supply chain
The imperative for economically and environmentally sustainable resource recycling is growing in lockstep with the exponential growth of battery manufacturing. Li-Cycle utilizes its patented Spoke & Hub technologies to achieve the industry-leading recovery rate and produce the scarce battery materials underpinning the global growth in electric vehicle penetration. Legacy recycling technologies have largely relied on thermal operations, which can emit harmful emissions and result in lower recovery rates. Li-Cycle’s two-stage battery recycling model enables customers to benefit from a safe and environmentally friendly solution for recycling all types of lithium-ion materials.
Key investment highlights are as follows:
- Material Demand and Strong Macroeconomic and Regulatory Tailwinds – The massive global shift toward electrification, increasingly stringent environmental regulations and rising clean energy infrastructure spending are accelerating the demand for lithium-ion battery materials and recycling solutions.
- Patented Technology Provides up to 95% Resource Mass Recovery – Underlying technologies are protected by 18 patents/patent applications that tie back to three core patent families, providing a durable competitive moat. Li-Cycle’s scalable, sustainable, safe and proprietary Spoke & Hub system provides up to 95% resource mass recovery, and is lithium-ion battery chemistry and charge agnostic.
- Spoke and Hub Technologies – Spokes are decentralized facilities to mechanically process batteries close to sources of supply while Hubs are centralized facilities for large-scale production of specialty materials to achieve economies of scale in recycling.
- Low-Cost Producer of Battery Grade Materials – Li-Cycle is uniquely able to economically recover core battery grade materials, including lithium carbonate, nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate, at a lower cost than mined materials.
- Environmentally Friendly – Li-Cycle’s process does not require high temperatures, no wastewater is produced, and only low level emissions are generated from operations.
- Robust Customer Network – Li-Cycle has 40+ commercial contracts with blue chip suppliers and off-take agreements through 2030, corresponding to a cumulative forecasted EBITDA between 2021 and 2025 of $985 million. More than $300 million/year of revenue is to be generated from contracted off-take agreements with Traxys, both an investor in the PIPE and an existing strategic partner. The Company’s commercial battery supply customers include 14 of the largest global automotive and battery manufacturers.
Management Commentary
