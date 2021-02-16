Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Formation of Independent Scientific Advisory Board

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations, today announced the formation of an independent Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that will work closely with senior management to advance the company’s clinical development and commercialization efforts.

“We are excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work with this cross-functional group of esteemed scientific and clinical thought leaders on initiatives from discovery, through pre-clinical and clinical development and commercialization,” said Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development of Taysha. “They bring a wealth of knowledge in the development of gene therapy products and diseases of the CNS that will be invaluable as we advance our extensive pipeline of AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS. Formalizing the SAB is an important accomplishment that will help position Taysha for sustained success as we further our R&D initiatives.”