Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Formation of Independent Scientific Advisory Board
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations, today announced the formation of an independent Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that will work closely with senior management to advance the company’s clinical development and commercialization efforts.
“We are excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work with this cross-functional group of esteemed scientific and clinical thought leaders on initiatives from discovery, through pre-clinical and clinical development and commercialization,” said Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development of Taysha. “They bring a wealth of knowledge in the development of gene therapy products and diseases of the CNS that will be invaluable as we advance our extensive pipeline of AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS. Formalizing the SAB is an important accomplishment that will help position Taysha for sustained success as we further our R&D initiatives.”
The SAB brings together the expertise of esteemed independent scientists and clinicians covering Taysha’s key areas of research in monogenic diseases and gene therapy products. Members of the SAB will provide scientific review and guidance to the company around its R&D and related business activities.
Members of Taysha’s SAB include:
Deborah Bilder, M.D., is an Associate Professor at the University of Utah in Educational Psychology, General Pediatrics, and Child Psychiatry. Her research interests include clinical trials, medications, and biologics that target rare genetic conditions and has authored over 45 peer-reviewed articles. She is the Principal Investigator for the Utah Registry of Autism and Developmental Disabilities and Co-Principal Investigator for the Utah site of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network. Dr. Bilder is Co-Chair of the DAC Committee in psychiatry at the University of Utah and a consultant for the Utah Regional Education in Neurodevelopmental and Related Disabilities program. She has been awarded the Triple Board Program Teaching Award from the University of Utah Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. She is a steering committee member for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Phase 3 Clinical Trial and also serves as a medical advisor for the Utah chapter of Make-a-Wish Foundation. Dr. Bilder earned her medical degree from Vanderbilt University.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare