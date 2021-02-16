 

Gamida Cell Announces $75 Million Financing with Highbridge Capital Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to developing and commercializing cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced the sale of $75 million of 5.875% exchangeable senior notes due in 2026 (the “notes”) to certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC.

The proceeds from this sale of notes, together with the net proceeds of Gamida Cell’s sale of $75 million of ordinary shares in December 2020, are expected to provide Gamida Cell with sufficient liquidity to fund the company’s operations into the second half of 2022. These capital infusions will be used to support manufacturing, regulatory and commercial development activities for omidubicel and to further the preclinical and clinical development of GDA-201.

“Securing this financing from a respected industry investor strengthens Gamida Cell’s financials at a pivotal time for our company. It enables us to capitalize on positive Phase 3 clinical results generated from omidubicel and to fund the key activities required to bring this therapy forward to patients,” said Julian Adams, CEO of Gamida Cell. “Moreover, these additional funds help us to advance clinical development of GDA-201 by enabling us to file an IND for this product candidate.”

“We are pleased to be able to provide this financing to Gamida Cell, to meaningfully advance their vision of developing cures for blood cancers and serious hematological diseases,” commented Jonathan Segal, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Highbridge Capital Management. “Following our extensive due diligence, we are enthusiastic about the commercial potential for omidubicel. We are also excited about the potential for GDA-201 to be an important therapy and leader in the emerging field of NK cell therapy. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Gamida Cell’s management team and board” added Jason Hempel, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Highbridge Capital Management.

The notes were sold at 100% of the principal amount thereof, are senior unsecured obligations of Gamida Cell and its wholly owned subsidiary and will accrue interest at a rate of 5.875% per year. Subject to certain limitations, the holders of the notes can elect to exchange the notes for Gamida Cell’s ordinary shares at an initial exchange rate of 56.3063 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an exchange price of $17.76 per share). The initial exchange price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 50% over the closing price of Gamida Cell’s ordinary shares on February 12, 2021 and a premium of approximately 122% over the public offering price of Gamida Cell’s shares on December 17, 2020.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamida Cell Announces $75 Million Financing with Highbridge Capital Management Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to developing and commercializing cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced the sale of $75 million of 5.875% exchangeable senior notes due …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Gamida Cell Presents Efficacy and Safety Results of Phase 3 Study of Omidubicel in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies at the 2021 TCT Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR