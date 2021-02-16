Gamida Cell Announces $75 Million Financing with Highbridge Capital Management

The proceeds from this sale of notes, together with the net proceeds of Gamida Cell’s sale of $75 million of ordinary shares in December 2020, are expected to provide Gamida Cell with sufficient liquidity to fund the company’s operations into the second half of 2022. These capital infusions will be used to support manufacturing, regulatory and commercial development activities for omidubicel and to further the preclinical and clinical development of GDA-201.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to developing and commercializing cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced the sale of $75 million of 5.875% exchangeable senior notes due in 2026 (the “notes”) to certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC.

“Securing this financing from a respected industry investor strengthens Gamida Cell’s financials at a pivotal time for our company. It enables us to capitalize on positive Phase 3 clinical results generated from omidubicel and to fund the key activities required to bring this therapy forward to patients,” said Julian Adams, CEO of Gamida Cell. “Moreover, these additional funds help us to advance clinical development of GDA-201 by enabling us to file an IND for this product candidate.”

“We are pleased to be able to provide this financing to Gamida Cell, to meaningfully advance their vision of developing cures for blood cancers and serious hematological diseases,” commented Jonathan Segal, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Highbridge Capital Management. “Following our extensive due diligence, we are enthusiastic about the commercial potential for omidubicel. We are also excited about the potential for GDA-201 to be an important therapy and leader in the emerging field of NK cell therapy. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Gamida Cell’s management team and board” added Jason Hempel, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Highbridge Capital Management.

The notes were sold at 100% of the principal amount thereof, are senior unsecured obligations of Gamida Cell and its wholly owned subsidiary and will accrue interest at a rate of 5.875% per year. Subject to certain limitations, the holders of the notes can elect to exchange the notes for Gamida Cell’s ordinary shares at an initial exchange rate of 56.3063 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an exchange price of $17.76 per share). The initial exchange price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 50% over the closing price of Gamida Cell’s ordinary shares on February 12, 2021 and a premium of approximately 122% over the public offering price of Gamida Cell’s shares on December 17, 2020.