Zoetis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

The company reported revenue of $1.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was an increase of 8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $359 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared with $384 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Zoetis Inc . (NYSE: ZTS) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and provided full year guidance for 2021.

Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $438 million, relatively flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, or $0.91 per diluted share, a decrease of 1%. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 excludes the net impact of $79 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and certain significant items.

On an operational2 basis, revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, increased 9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3% operationally, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

For full year 2020, the company reported revenue of $6.7 billion, an increase of 7% compared with full year 2019. Net income for full year 2020 was $1.6 billion, or $3.42 per diluted share, an increase of 9% and 10%, respectively.

Adjusted net income for full year 2020 was $1.8 billion, or $3.85 per diluted share, an increase of 5% and 6%, respectively. Adjusted net income for full year 2020 excludes the net impact of $206 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and certain significant items.

On an operational basis, revenue for full year 2020 increased 9%, excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Adjusted net income for full year 2020 increased 10% operationally, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

“In 2020, Zoetis delivered another year of strong growth and market leadership thanks to our diverse and durable portfolio, our commitment to continuous innovation and the essential nature of our business,” said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. “We grew revenue 9% operationally, which is once again above market growth in a competitive, global sector. We also grew our adjusted net income faster than revenue, at 10% operationally."

"Looking forward, we believe this momentum sets us up for a strong 2021, even amidst ongoing COVID-19 uncertainty. We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in 2021 driven by continued strength in petcare; ongoing expansion in markets outside the U.S., most notably China; and acceleration of our diagnostics portfolio penetration. As a result, we are guiding to full-year operational growth of 9% to 11% in revenue," said Peck.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Zoetis organizes and manages its commercial operations across two regional segments: the United States (U.S.) and International. Within these segments, the company delivers a diverse portfolio of products for companion animals and livestock tailored to local trends and customer needs. In the fourth quarter of 2020:

Revenue in the U.S. segment was $952 million, an increase of 11% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales of companion animal products increased 30% driven primarily by growth in Simparica Trio, the recently launched triple combination parasiticide for dogs, as well as the company’s key dermatology portfolio across both the Apoquel and Cytopoint brands. The diagnostic portfolio also contributed to growth based on the continued recovery of veterinary clinic business following the impact of social distancing restrictions earlier in the year and the acquisition of a number of regional diagnostic reference labs in late 2019. Sales of livestock products decreased 15% in the quarter. Sales of cattle products declined as a result of an earlier fall cattle run than the same period in the prior year, supply constraints on vaccines and generic competition. Sales of both swine and poultry products also declined in the quarter due to unfavorable market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue in the International segment was $832 million, an increase of 5% on a reported basis and an increase of 7% operationally compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales of companion animal products grew 17% on a reported and operational basis. Growth resulted from increased sales across the broader in-line portfolio and with key accounts. Also contributing to growth in the quarter was the Simparica franchise, including Simparica Trio, which was recently launched in Australia, the European Union (EU) and Canada, as well as the company’s key dermatology portfolio across both the Apoquel and Cytopoint brands. Sales of livestock products decreased 2% on a reported basis and increased 2% operationally. Sales of swine products grew in China as a result of expanding herd production in key accounts and increased biosecurity measures in the wake of African Swine Fever. In other key global swine markets, vaccine sales increased as a result of favorable market conditions including increased production and export opportunities. Growth in the company’s fish portfolio was driven primarily by increased market share for salmon vaccines and the acquisition of Fish Vet Group. The company’s cattle portfolio remained flat, while poultry product sales decreased versus the same period due to rotation programs and COVID-19 restrictions.

INVESTMENTS IN GROWTH

Zoetis continues to pave the way in the development of monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies to treat osteoarthritis (OA) pain in dogs and cats. Since its last quarterly earnings announcement, the company received approval in the EU, Brazil, Canada and Switzerland for Librela(bedinvetmab), the first injectable mAb licensed for alleviation of pain associated with OA in dogs. Similarly, Zoetis received approval in Switzerland for Solensia (frunevetmab), the first injectable mAb for the treatment of pain associated with OA in cats, a condition that is vastly underdiagnosed and treated in felines today.

In other companion animal product advancements, the company gained approval in the EU for an extended claim for Cytopoint (lokivetmab), an injectable monoclonal antibody therapy for dogs. The new claim, which is already approved in the U.S., includes the treatment of pruritus associated with allergic dermatitis, in addition to the original claim of clinical manifestations of atopic dermatitis. Zoetis also expanded the geographic reach of key parasiticide products, with approvals of Simparica Trio (sarolaner, moxidectin, pyrantel chewable tablets) for dogs in Latin America and Revolution Plus (selamectin and sarolaner topical solution) for cats in Asia.

In livestock, Zoetis received approval in the EU for CircoMax Myco (also known as Fostera Gold PCV MH outside of the EU), a one-shot vaccine for pigs that offers the longest lasting combined protection on the EU market against porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2) and Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae infections. In poultry, the company expanded its line of recombinant vector vaccines with the approval of Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD in the U.S., which provides early protection against the contemporary infectious bursal disease (IBD) viruses in chickens.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Zoetis is providing full year 2021 guidance, which includes:

Revenue between $7.400 billion to $7.550 billion

Reported diluted EPS between $4.02 to $4.14

Adjusted diluted EPS between $4.36 to $4.46

This guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of late January. Additional details on guidance are included in the financial tables and will be discussed on the company's conference call this morning.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses in advancing care for animals. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, technologies and services, including biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2020, the company generated annual revenue of $6.7 billion with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

1 Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as reported net income attributable to Zoetis and reported diluted earnings per share, excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and certain significant items.

2 Operational basis and operational revenue growth (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(a) (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Revenue $ 1,807 $ 1,674 8 $ 6,675 $ 6,260 7 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 601 530 13 2,057 1,992 3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 520 472 10 1,726 1,638 5 Research and development expenses 133 132 1 463 457 1 Amortization of intangible assets 40 40 — 160 155 3 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 3 18 (83) 25 51 (51) Interest expense 58 56 4 231 223 4 Other (income)/deductions–net 32 (11 ) * 17 (57 ) * Income before provision for taxes on income 420 437 (4) 1,996 1,801 11 Provision for taxes on income 62 53 17 360 301 20 Net income before allocation to noncontrolling interests 358 384 (7) 1,636 1,500 9 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) — * (2 ) — * Net income attributable to Zoetis $ 359 $ 384 (7) $ 1,638 $ 1,500 9 Earnings per share—basic $ 0.75 $ 0.81 (7) $ 3.44 $ 3.14 10 Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.80 (6) $ 3.42 $ 3.11 10 Weighted-average shares used to calculate earnings per share Basic 475.6 476.4 475.5 478.1 Diluted 478.7 480.2 478.6 481.8

(a) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income present the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. are included for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2020 and 2019. * Calculation not meaningful.

ZOETIS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 601 $ (2 ) $ — $ (15 ) $ 584 Gross profit 1,206 2 — 15 1,223 Selling, general and administrative expenses 520 (7 ) — (2 ) 511 Research and development expenses 133 — — — 133 Amortization of intangible assets 40 (34 ) — — 6 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 3 — (3 ) — — Other (income)/deductions–net 32 — — (22 ) 10 Income before provision for taxes on income 420 43 3 39 505 Provision for taxes on income 62 9 (1 ) (2 ) 68 Net income attributable to Zoetis 359 34 4 41 438 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 0.75 0.07 0.01 0.08 0.91 Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 530 $ (2 ) $ — $ (1 ) $ 527 Gross profit 1,144 2 — 1 1,147 Selling, general and administrative expenses 472 (18 ) — (2 ) 452 Research and development expenses 132 (1 ) — — 131 Amortization of intangible assets 40 (34 ) — — 6 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 18 — (10 ) (8 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net (11 ) — — — (11 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 437 55 10 11 513 Provision for taxes on income 53 19 1 — 73 Net income attributable to Zoetis 384 36 9 11 440 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 0.80 0.08 0.02 0.02 0.92

(a) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income present the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. are included for the quarter ended November 30, 2020 and 2019. (b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 2,057 $ (8 ) $ — $ (19 ) $ 2,030 Gross profit 4,618 8 — 19 4,645 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,726 (54 ) — (13 ) 1,659 Research and development expenses 463 (1 ) — — 462 Amortization of intangible assets 160 (135 ) — — 25 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 25 — (18 ) (7 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net 17 — — (4 ) 13 Income before provision for taxes on income 1,996 198 18 43 2,255 Provision for taxes on income 360 56 (1 ) (2 ) 413 Net income attributable to Zoetis 1,638 142 19 45 1,844 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 3.42 0.30 0.04 0.09 3.85 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP

Reported(a) Purchase

Accounting

Adjustments Acquisition-

Related

Costs(1) Certain

Significant

Items(2) Non-GAAP

Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 1,992 $ (24 ) $ — $ (77 ) $ 1,891 Gross profit 4,268 24 — 77 4,369 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,638 (72 ) — (2 ) 1,564 Research and development expenses 457 (2 ) — — 455 Amortization of intangible assets 155 (136 ) — — 19 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs 51 — (43 ) (8 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net (57 ) — — 20 (37 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 1,801 234 43 67 2,145 Provision for taxes on income 301 78 7 4 390 Net income attributable to Zoetis 1,500 156 36 63 1,755 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 3.11 0.32 0.08 0.13 3.64

(a) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income present the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Subsidiaries operating outside the U.S. are included for the twelve months ended November 30, 2020 and 2019. (b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC. NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) (1) Acquisition-related costs include the following: Fourth Quarter Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Integration costs(a) $ 2 $ 5 $ 17 $ 18 Restructuring charges(b) 1 5 1 25 Total acquisition-related costs—pre-tax 3 10 18 43 Income taxes(c) (1 ) 1 (1 ) 7 Total acquisition-related costs—net of tax $ 4 $ 9 $ 19 $ 36

(a) Integration costs represent external, incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses and primarily include expenditures for consulting and the integration of systems and processes. Included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. (b) Represents employee termination costs, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. (c) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction's applicable tax rate. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, also includes a tax charge related to a remeasurement of deferred taxes resulting from the integration of acquired businesses.

(2) Certain significant items include the following: Fourth Quarter Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operational efficiency initiative(a) $ — $ — $ (18 ) $ (20 ) Supply network strategy(b) — — 4 7 Other restructuring charges and cost-reduction/productivity initiatives(c) — 8 7 8 Certain asset impairment charges(d) 37 — 37 — Other(e) 2 3 13 72 Total certain significant items—pre-tax 39 11 43 67 Income taxes(f) (2 ) — (2 ) 4 Total certain significant items—net of tax $ 41 $ 11 $ 45 $ 63

(a) Represents a net gain resulting from net cash proceeds received pursuant to an agreement related to the 2016 sale of certain U.S. manufacturing sites, included in Other (income)/deductions-net. (b) Represents consulting fees, included in Cost of sales, related to cost-reduction and productivity initiatives. (c) Represents employee termination costs incurred as a result of the CEO transition and other cost-reduction and productivity initiatives, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition-related costs. (d) For the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, primarily represents asset impairment charges related to: Developed technology rights in our precision livestock farming and aquatic health businesses, included in Other (income)/deductions-net ;

; Inventory in our precision livestock farming business, included in Cost of sales ; and

; and Property, plant and equipment in our precision livestock farming business, included in Other (income)/deductions-net. (e) For the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, primarily represents the modification of share-based compensation related to CEO transition costs, included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, represents a change in estimate related to inventory costing, included in Cost of sales. (f) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction's applicable tax rate. For the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, also includes a tax charge related to changes in valuation allowance related to impairments of acquired businesses.

ZOETIS INC. ADJUSTED SELECTED COSTS AND EXPENSES(a) (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter % Change 2020 2019 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Adjusted cost of sales $ 584 $ 527 11% —% 11% As a percent of revenue 32.3 % 31.5 % NA NA NA Adjusted SG&A expenses 511 452 13% —% 13% Adjusted R&D expenses 133 131 2% 2% —% Adjusted net income attributable to Zoetis 438 440 —% (3)% 3% Full Year % Change 2020 2019 Total Foreign

Exchange Operational(b) Adjusted cost of sales $ 2,030 $ 1,891 7% (1)% 8% As a percent of revenue 30.4 % 30.2 % NA NA NA Adjusted SG&A expenses 1,659 1,564 6% (1)% 7% Adjusted R&D expenses 462 455 2% —% 2% Adjusted net income attributable to Zoetis 1,844 1,755 5% (5)% 10%

(a) Adjusted cost of sales, adjusted selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses, and adjusted net income attributable to Zoetis (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as the corresponding reported U.S. GAAP income statement line items excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs, and certain significant items. These adjusted income statement line item measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for the corresponding U.S. GAAP line items. The corresponding U.S. GAAP line items and reconciliations of reported to adjusted information are provided in Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information. (b) Operational growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. 2021 GUIDANCE Selected Line Items

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Full Year 2021 Revenue $7,400 to $7,550 Operational growth(a) 9% to 11% Adjusted cost of sales as a percentage of revenue(b) Approximately 30% Adjusted SG&A expenses(b) $1,775 to $1,850 Adjusted R&D expenses(b) $500 to $520 Adjusted interest expense and other (income)/deductions-net(b) Approximately $260 Effective tax rate on adjusted income(b) Approximately 20% Adjusted diluted EPS(b) $4.36 to $4.46 Adjusted net income(b) $2,080 to $2,130 Operational growth(a)(c) 9% to 12% Certain significant items and acquisition-related costs(d) $15 - $25

The guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of late January 2021. Reconciliations of 2021 reported guidance to 2021 adjusted guidance follows:

(millions of dollars, except per share amounts) Reported Certain significant items and acquisition-related costs(d) Purchase accounting Adjusted(b) Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue ~ 30.3% ~ (0.2%) ~ (0.1%) ~ 30% SG&A expenses $1,820 to $1,895 ~ $(45) $1,775 to $1,850 R&D expenses $501 to $521 ~ $(1) $500 to $520 Interest expense and other (income)/deductions ~ $260 ~ $260 Effective tax rate ~ 20% ~ 20% Diluted EPS $4.02 to $4.14 $0.03 to $0.05 ~ $0.29 $4.36 to $4.46 Net income attributable to Zoetis $1,915 to $1,975 $15 to $25 ~ $140 $2,080 to $2,130

(a) Operational growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) excludes the impact of foreign exchange. (b) Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are defined as reported U.S. GAAP net income and its components and reported diluted EPS excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and certain significant items. Adjusted cost of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses, adjusted R&D expenses, and adjusted interest expense and other (income)/deductions are income statement line items prepared on the same basis, and, therefore, components of the overall adjusted income measure. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance. Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. (c) We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted net income operational growth to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP reported financial measure because we are unable to calculate with reasonable certainty the foreign exchange impact of unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, potential future asset impairments and other certain significant items, without unreasonable effort. The foreign exchange impacts of these items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results for the guidance period. (d) Primarily includes certain nonrecurring costs related to acquisitions and other charges.

ZOETIS INC. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT(a) AND SPECIES (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter % Change 2020 2019 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(b) Revenue: Companion Animal $ 978 $ 784 25 % — % 25 % Livestock 806 868 (7) % (2) % (5) % Contract Manufacturing & Human Health 23 22 5 % 6 % (1) % Total Revenue $ 1,807 $ 1,674 8 % (1) % 9 % U.S. Companion Animal $ 634 $ 489 30 % — % 30 % Livestock 318 372 (15) % — % (15) % Total U.S. Revenue $ 952 $ 861 11 % — % 11 % International Companion Animal $ 344 $ 295 17 % — % 17 % Livestock 488 496 (2) % (4) % 2 % Total International Revenue $ 832 $ 791 5 % (2) % 7 % Companion Animal: Dogs and Cats $ 913 $ 719 27 % — % 27 % Horses 65 65 — % — % — % Total Companion Animal Revenue $ 978 $ 784 25 % — % 25 % Livestock: Cattle $ 451 $ 506 (11) % (3) % (8) % Swine 167 162 3 % — % 3 % Poultry 125 142 (12) % (2) % (10) % Fish 47 44 7 % — % 7 % Sheep and other 16 14 14 % 1 % 13 % Total Livestock Revenue $ 806 $ 868 (7) % (2) % (5) %

(a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational revenue growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY SEGMENT(a) AND SPECIES (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Full Year % Change 2020 2019 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(b) Revenue: Companion Animal $ 3,652 $ 3,145 16 % (1) % 17 % Livestock 2,940 3,030 (3) % (3) % — % Contract Manufacturing & Human Health 83 85 (2) % 1 % (3) % Total Revenue $ 6,675 $ 6,260 7 % (2) % 9 % U.S. Companion Animal $ 2,391 $ 1,984 21 % — % 21 % Livestock 1,166 1,219 (4) % — % (4) % Total U.S. Revenue $ 3,557 $ 3,203 11 % — % 11 % International Companion Animal $ 1,261 $ 1,161 9 % (3) % 12 % Livestock 1,774 1,811 (2) % (5) % 3 % Total International Revenue $ 3,035 $ 2,972 2 % (5) % 7 % Companion Animal: Dogs and Cats 3,437 2,950 17 % (1) % 18 % Horses 215 195 10 % (1) % 11 % Total Companion Animal Revenue $ 3,652 $ 3,145 16 % (1) % 17 % Livestock: Cattle $ 1,558 $ 1,654 (6) % (4) % (2) % Swine 621 611 2 % (2) % 4 % Poultry 537 559 (4) % (3) % (1) % Fish 148 134 10 % (3) % 13 % Sheep and other 76 72 6 % (2) % 8 % Total Livestock Revenue $ 2,940 $ 3,030 (3) % (3) % — %

(a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational revenue growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY KEY INTERNATIONAL MARKETS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter % Change 2020 2019 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(a) Total International $ 832.8 $ 791.6 5 % (2) % 7 % Australia 53.4 46.4 15 % 6 % 9 % Brazil 77.0 86.9 (11) % (29) % 18 % Canada 66.1 64.9 2 % — % 2 % Chile 28.3 26.5 7 % (3) % 10 % China 68.0 44.4 53 % 8 % 45 % France 35.3 33.7 5 % 7 % (2) % Germany 46.5 42.6 9 % 7 % 2 % Italy 27.8 30.1 (8) % 6 % (14) % Japan 43.9 40.5 8 % 3 % 5 % Mexico 32.2 29.4 10 % (9) % 19 % Spain 29.5 28.2 5 % 8 % (3) % United Kingdom 52.5 52.7 — % 4 % (4) % Other Developed 105.9 100.7 5 % 4 % 1 % Other Emerging 166.4 164.6 1 % (6) % 7 % Full Year % Change 2020 2019 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(a) Total International $ 3,035.4 $ 2,972.2 2 % (5) % 7 % Australia 207.2 195.9 6 % (2) % 8 % Brazil 258.3 293.0 (12) % (26) % 14 % Canada 209.8 206.4 2 % (1) % 3 % Chile 100.1 90.9 10 % (5) % 15 % China 265.7 200.1 33 % (1) % 34 % France 117.7 116.7 1 % 1 % — % Germany 158.6 153.3 3 % 1 % 2 % Italy 90.5 112.0 (19) % 1 % (20) % Japan 177.2 158.1 12 % 2 % 10 % Mexico 115.8 116.6 (1) % (10) % 9 % Spain 112.2 114.4 (2) % 1 % (3) % United Kingdom 177.9 198.1 (10) % 1 % (11) % Other Developed 388.2 370.1 5 % — % 5 % Other Emerging 656.2 646.6 1 % (7) % 8 %

(a) Operational revenue growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as revenue growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

ZOETIS INC. SEGMENT(a) EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter % Change 2020 2019 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(b) U.S.: Revenue $ 952 $ 861 11 % — % 11 % Cost of sales 194 187 4 % — % 4 % Gross profit 758 674 12 % — % 12 % Gross margin 79.6 % 78.3 % Operating expenses 184 176 5 % — % 5 % Other (income)/deductions-net 3 — * * * U.S. Earnings $ 571 $ 498 15 % — % 15 % International: Revenue $ 832 $ 791 5 % (2) % 7 % Cost of sales 274 263 4 % (6) % 10 % Gross profit 558 528 6 % — % 6 % Gross margin 67.1 % 66.8 % Operating expenses 146 148 (1) % — % (1) % Other (income)/deductions-net 6 — * * * International Earnings $ 406 $ 380 7 % — % 7 % Total Reportable Segments $ 977 $ 878 11 % — % 11 % Other business activities(c) (108) (102) 6 % Reconciling Items: Corporate(d) (261) (195) 34 % Purchase accounting adjustments(e) (43) (55) (22) % Acquisition-related costs(f) (3) (10) (70) % Certain significant items(g) (39) (11) * Other unallocated(h) (103) (68) 51 % Total Earnings(i) $ 420 $ 437 (4) %

(a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange. (c) Other business activities reflect the research and development costs managed by our Research and Development organization as well as our contract manufacturing and human health businesses. (d) Corporate includes, among other things, administration expenses, interest expense, certain compensation costs, certain procurement costs, and other costs not charged to our operating segments. (e) Purchase accounting adjustments include certain charges related to the amortization of fair value adjustments to inventory, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment not charged to our operating segments. (f) Acquisition-related costs include costs associated with acquiring and integrating newly-acquired businesses, such as transaction costs and integration costs. (g) Certain significant items includes substantive, unusual items that, either as a result of their nature or size, would not be expected to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis. Such items primarily include certain asset impairment charges and restructuring charges and implementation costs associated with our cost-reduction/productivity initiatives that are not associated with an acquisition. (h) Includes overhead expenses associated with our manufacturing and supply operations not directly attributable to an operating segment, as well as certain procurement costs. (i) Defined as income before provision for taxes on income. * Calculation not meaningful.

ZOETIS INC. SEGMENT(a) EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars) Full Year % Change 2020 2019 Total Foreign Exchange Operational(b) U.S.: Revenue $ 3,557 $ 3,203 11 % — % 11 % Cost of sales 709 655 8 % — % 8 % Gross profit 2,848 2,548 12 % — % 12 % Gross margin 80.1 % 79.6 % Operating expenses 602 543 11 % — % 11 % Other (income)/deductions-net 7 — * * * U.S. Earnings $ 2,239 $ 2,005 12 % — % 12 % International: Revenue $ 3,035 $ 2,972 2 % (5) % 7 % Cost of sales 971 925 5 % (4) % 9 % Gross profit 2,064 2,047 1 % (4) % 5 % Gross margin 68.0 % 68.9 % Operating expenses 510 560 (9) % (4) % (5) % Other (income)/deductions-net 7 — * * * International Earnings $ 1,547 $ 1,487 4 % (5) % 9 % Total Reportable Segments $ 3,786 $ 3,492 8 % (3) % 11 % Other business activities(c) (372) (348) 7 % Reconciling Items: Corporate(d) (820) (707) 16 % Purchase accounting adjustments(e) (198) (234) (15) % Acquisition-related costs(f) (18) (43) (58) % Certain significant items(g) (43) (67) (36) % Other unallocated(h) (339) (292) 16 % Total Earnings(i) $ 1,996 $ 1,801 11 %

(a) For a description of each segment, see Zoetis' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. (b) Operational growth (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange. (c) Other business activities reflect the research and development costs managed by our Research and Development organization as well as our contract manufacturing and human health businesses. (d) Corporate includes, among other things, administration expenses, interest expense, certain compensation costs, certain procurement costs, and other costs not charged to our operating segments. (e) Purchase accounting adjustments include certain charges related to the amortization of fair value adjustments to inventory, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment not charged to our operating segments. (f) Acquisition-related costs include costs associated with acquiring and integrating newly-acquired businesses, such as transaction costs and integration costs. (g) Certain significant items includes substantive, unusual items that, either as a result of their nature or size, would not be expected to occur as part of our normal business on a regular basis. Such items primarily include certain asset impairment charges, restructuring charges and implementation costs associated with our cost-reduction/productivity initiatives that are not associated with an acquisition, costs associated with the operational efficiency initiative and supply network strategy, and the impact of divestiture-related gains and losses. (h) Includes overhead expenses associated with our manufacturing and supply operations not directly attributable to an operating segment, as well as certain procurement costs. (i) Defined as income before provision for taxes on income. * Calculation not meaningful.

