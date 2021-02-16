Regulus Signs Option Agreement with Gold Fields to Further Consolidate Land Position for the AntaKori Copper-Gold Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce
that it has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company can earn up to a 60% interest in certain claims (“GF Claims”) from Gold Fields La Cima S.A. (“Gold
Fields”), a subsidiary company of Gold Fields Ltd. The addition of the GF claims (see Figure 1) grows the Company’s land position in the AntaKori copper-gold project, will increase future
resource estimations via the ability to deepen and pushback the current conceptual resource pit on to these claims, and provide additional exploration opportunities to increase the mineralized
footprint at the AntaKori project.
The terms of the option agreement are as follows:
- Regulus can earn a 60% interest in the GF Claims by incurring US$3.5 M in exploration expenditures over a 3-year term, including completing at least
2,500 m of diamond drilling and producing a 43-101 resource estimate incorporating the GF Claims. Upon completion, Regulus and Gold Fields will form a joint venture with Regulus having a 60%
interest and Gold Fields a 40% interest.
- Upon formation of the joint venture, Gold Fields will have a 60-day window to decide if they wish to acquire an additional 20% interest in the joint venture
(“Claw Back Right”), bringing their total interest to 60% and Regulus’ position to 40%, in exchange for:
- A cash payment of US$7.5 M to be paid to Regulus.
- Sole funding US$5 M in exploration commitments over a 5-year period.
- Upon finalizing the ownership structure of the joint venture, both parties will be required to fund their respective portions towards future exploration activities,
and standard dilution policies will apply.
- Any party that dilutes below a 10% interest in the joint venture will effectively relinquish their pro rata ownership and will maintain a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty (“NSR”) interest, 0.5% of which can be bought back by the other party for US$2.5 M within 60 days of the announcement of commercial production on the property.
- If Gold Fields exercises its Claw Back Right, Regulus will maintain a right to expand a mining operation from its existing claims onto the GF Claims
(“Development Right”) subject to the general principle that it does not interfere with current or planned mining activities of the joint venture at the time.
- Upon exercising the Development Right, Regulus would pay the joint venture a 5% NSR (effectively a 3% NSR payable to Gold Fields, and a 2% NSR payable to Regulus) for any minerals processed from the GF Claims.
- In addition, Regulus would be responsible for all development costs, all operating costs, and all environmental and closure costs (closure costs and environmental costs for any stand-alone mining operation on the GF claims, would be paid by the joint venture).
- The Development Right will also be available to Regulus if Gold Fields does not exercise its Claw-Back Right, with a 5% NSR payable by Regulus to the joint venture
(effectively 2% NSR payable to Gold Fields and 3% NSR payable to Regulus) on any minerals processed from the GF Claims, and Regulus will be responsible for all development costs, all operating
costs and all environmental and closure costs.
