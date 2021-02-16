 

Regulus Signs Option Agreement with Gold Fields to Further Consolidate Land Position for the AntaKori Copper-Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company can earn up to a 60% interest in certain claims (“GF Claims”) from Gold Fields La Cima S.A. (“Gold Fields”), a subsidiary company of Gold Fields Ltd. The addition of the GF claims (see Figure 1) grows the Company’s land position in the AntaKori copper-gold project, will increase future resource estimations via the ability to deepen and pushback the current conceptual resource pit on to these claims, and provide additional exploration opportunities to increase the mineralized footprint at the AntaKori project.

The terms of the option agreement are as follows:

  • Regulus can earn a 60% interest in the GF Claims by incurring US$3.5 M in exploration expenditures over a 3-year term, including completing at least 2,500 m of diamond drilling and producing a 43-101 resource estimate incorporating the GF Claims. Upon completion, Regulus and Gold Fields will form a joint venture with Regulus having a 60% interest and Gold Fields a 40% interest.

  • Upon formation of the joint venture, Gold Fields will have a 60-day window to decide if they wish to acquire an additional 20% interest in the joint venture (“Claw Back Right”), bringing their total interest to 60% and Regulus’ position to 40%, in exchange for:
    • A cash payment of US$7.5 M to be paid to Regulus.
    • Sole funding US$5 M in exploration commitments over a 5-year period.

  • Upon finalizing the ownership structure of the joint venture, both parties will be required to fund their respective portions towards future exploration activities, and standard dilution policies will apply.
    • Any party that dilutes below a 10% interest in the joint venture will effectively relinquish their pro rata ownership and will maintain a 1.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty (“NSR”) interest, 0.5% of which can be bought back by the other party for US$2.5 M within 60 days of the announcement of commercial production on the property.
  • If Gold Fields exercises its Claw Back Right, Regulus will maintain a right to expand a mining operation from its existing claims onto the GF Claims (“Development Right”) subject to the general principle that it does not interfere with current or planned mining activities of the joint venture at the time.
    • Upon exercising the Development Right, Regulus would pay the joint venture a 5% NSR (effectively a 3% NSR payable to Gold Fields, and a 2% NSR payable to Regulus) for any minerals processed from the GF Claims.
    • In addition, Regulus would be responsible for all development costs, all operating costs, and all environmental and closure costs (closure costs and environmental costs for any stand-alone mining operation on the GF claims, would be paid by the joint venture).
  • The Development Right will also be available to Regulus if Gold Fields does not exercise its Claw-Back Right, with a 5% NSR payable by Regulus to the joint venture (effectively 2% NSR payable to Gold Fields and 3% NSR payable to Regulus) on any minerals processed from the GF Claims, and Regulus will be responsible for all development costs, all operating costs and all environmental and closure costs.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regulus Signs Option Agreement with Gold Fields to Further Consolidate Land Position for the AntaKori Copper-Gold Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company can earn up to a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Occidental Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Due to Impacts of Severe Winter ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin