Regulus Signs Option Agreement with Gold Fields to Further Consolidate Land Position for the AntaKori Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company can earn up to a 60% interest in certain claims (“GF Claims”) from Gold Fields La Cima S.A. (“Gold Fields”), a subsidiary company of Gold Fields Ltd. The addition of the GF claims (see Figure 1) grows the Company’s land position in the AntaKori copper-gold project, will increase future resource estimations via the ability to deepen and pushback the current conceptual resource pit on to these claims, and provide additional exploration opportunities to increase the mineralized footprint at the AntaKori project.



The terms of the option agreement are as follows: