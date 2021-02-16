 

Sugarbud Expands National Distribution Reach, Announces Sales Agency Partnership With Velvet Management Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Velvet Management Inc. ("Velvet") to be its exclusive national sales and distribution agent for the Company’s Craft Cannabis Collection.

Pursuant to the partnership, Velvet will be primarily responsible for store level sales representation, brand advocacy and budtender education to drive wider distribution of the Company’s Craft Cannabis Collection in key target markets nationally.

"Velvet has a rich history representing leading and iconic luxury brands in the wine and spirits industry as well as the emerging cannabis sector," stated Sugarbud CEO John Kondrosky. "As a leading full-service cannabis sales agency with deep industry knowledge, and an established sales team nationwide, our collaboration with Velvet will no doubt have a significant impact on our ability to rapidly accelerate consumer visibility and consumption of the Sugarbud brand. Increasing our reach and connection to retailers, budtenders and the end user consumer is a priority for Sugarbud and critical to our revenue growth objectives. We are thrilled to be partnering with Velvet to expand our reach and capabilities in this regard," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

Velvet Management President, Vianney Aubrecht added, "Velvet is excited to be partnering with Sugarbud and representing their Craft Cannabis Collection. Sugarbud's approach and commitment to quality - from cultivation, curing and hand trimming to their glass packing - hits all the metrics necessary for Velvet to gain national market share in the premium cannabis category. We look forward to expanding existing national distribution in the coming months."

The Company’s partnership with Velvet covers its existing dried cannabis product portfolio and will include future Cannabis 2.0 products once the Company receives Health Canada approval permitting the direct sale of cannabis extracts.

The Company currently expects approval for its amended sales license permitting the direct sale of cannabis extracts in early Q3 of 2021.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sugarbud Expands National Distribution Reach, Announces Sales Agency Partnership With Velvet Management Inc. CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Velvet Management Inc. ("Velvet") to be its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Occidental Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Due to Impacts of Severe Winter ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Sugarbud Accelerates Cannabis 2.0 Product Launch Via Purchase and Supply Agreement with CannMart Inc. and Completes Development of Additive-Free, 100% Cannabis Full-Spectrum Vape Cartridges