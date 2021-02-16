 

Predictmedix Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its recent activities. This update highlights the company’s recent product deployments in partnership with Juiceworks Exhibits and Wellness 4 Humanity in Tampa Bay, Florida, which marks our official entry into the live event space. The developments outlined below are aligned with our mission of becoming the first line of defense in workplace health and safety through our artificial intelligence powered technologies.

Tampa Bay Deployment

Predictmedix’s Safe Entry Stations were deployed as a crucial, first line of defence at Tampa’s VIP Big Game Weekend Parties. Three units were deployed in total, scanning over 6,000 individuals at the event. Our product suite has been used extensively in office spaces, buildings, and manufacturing facilities in an indoor setting, but this deployment was the first of its kind in the live event space while also being an outdoor deployment.

Our team was able to successfully assemble and install the Safe Entry Stations at outdoor locations, anticipating a high volume of attendees. Due to the outdoor nature of the venue coupled with the lack of internet connectivity, our team was able to customize a mobile remote configuration set up that allowed for over 6,000 individuals to be continuously, autonomously scanned for symptoms. The average response time of the technology with the mobile infrastructure was between 3-4 seconds per scan. 

E11EVEN Miami, the world’s first and only 24/7 ultraclub teamed up with Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports alongside Pied Piper Productions to host several events leading up to Sunday’s Big Game. Held at the Godfrey Property in Tampa, Florida, the 20,000 square foot outdoor space at the WTR Tampa Pool and Grill was the premiere Super Bowl event location for VIPs and celebrities.
  
Our Safe Entry Stations were the first step in a rigorous screening process, which was mandatory for all guests. The deployed units were able to scan each individual for possible symptoms in under 4 seconds and displayed a “red” or “green” light indicating whether they were safe to enter and attend the event. Wellness 4 Humanity provided a second layer of security, providing rapid antigen testing capabilities at the on-site for individuals that scanned “red” via our Safe Entry Stations.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Predictmedix Inc. Provides Corporate Update TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its recent activities. This update highlights the company’s recent product …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Predictmedix Inc. - Corporate Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
18
Predictmedix