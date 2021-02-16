Predictmedix Inc. Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its recent activities. This update highlights the company’s recent product deployments in partnership with Juiceworks Exhibits and Wellness 4 Humanity in Tampa Bay, Florida, which marks our official entry into the live event space. The developments outlined below are aligned with our mission of becoming the first line of defense in workplace health and safety through our artificial intelligence powered technologies.

Predictmedix’s Safe Entry Stations were deployed as a crucial, first line of defence at Tampa’s VIP Big Game Weekend Parties. Three units were deployed in total, scanning over 6,000 individuals at the event. Our product suite has been used extensively in office spaces, buildings, and manufacturing facilities in an indoor setting, but this deployment was the first of its kind in the live event space while also being an outdoor deployment.

Our team was able to successfully assemble and install the Safe Entry Stations at outdoor locations, anticipating a high volume of attendees. Due to the outdoor nature of the venue coupled with the lack of internet connectivity, our team was able to customize a mobile remote configuration set up that allowed for over 6,000 individuals to be continuously, autonomously scanned for symptoms. The average response time of the technology with the mobile infrastructure was between 3-4 seconds per scan.

E11EVEN Miami, the world’s first and only 24/7 ultraclub teamed up with Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports alongside Pied Piper Productions to host several events leading up to Sunday’s Big Game. Held at the Godfrey Property in Tampa, Florida, the 20,000 square foot outdoor space at the WTR Tampa Pool and Grill was the premiere Super Bowl event location for VIPs and celebrities.



Our Safe Entry Stations were the first step in a rigorous screening process, which was mandatory for all guests. The deployed units were able to scan each individual for possible symptoms in under 4 seconds and displayed a “red” or “green” light indicating whether they were safe to enter and attend the event. Wellness 4 Humanity provided a second layer of security, providing rapid antigen testing capabilities at the on-site for individuals that scanned “red” via our Safe Entry Stations.