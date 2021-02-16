 

Evelo Biosciences Appoints John A. Hohneker, M.D. to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the appointment of John Hohneker, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

“John is an established leader with a proven track record of advancing novel compounds from preclinical development into blockbuster products across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology and oncology,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “I am delighted that he has joined our Board of Directors as we look to move our product candidates towards later stage clinical development and anticipated commercial launch.”

Dr. Hohneker has 30 years of drug development and leadership experience within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. He served as President and CEO of Anokion SA from January 2018 to January 2021. Prior to Anokion, he was President of Research and Development at FORMA Therapeutics Inc., where he guided the Company’s transition from a discovery-stage biotech to one with multiple programs in clinical trials. Prior to FORMA, Dr. Hohneker held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis AG, most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Development for Immunology and Dermatology, where he led the development and registration of Cosentyx and Ilaris. During his tenure at Novartis, Dr. Hohneker also played a key role in the development, approval, and commercialization of several products including Gleevec, Tasigna, Zometa, Afinitor and Exjade. Prior to joining Novartis, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Glaxo Wellcome and its legacy company, Burroughs Wellcome.

“Over the last year, Evelo presented important new clinical data demonstrating the immense potential of the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, as a therapeutic target for a broad range of diseases,” said Dr. Hohneker. “This is an exciting time to join the Board of Directors, given the advancements in the Company’s clinical programs. I look forward to working with the Evelo leadership team to help them realize their vision.”

About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on SINTAX with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for the potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evelo Biosciences Appoints John A. Hohneker, M.D. to Board of Directors CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the appointment of John Hohneker, M.D., to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Evelo Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
28.01.21
Evelo Biosciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
20.01.21
Evelo Biosciences Reports New Positive Confirmatory Data from Phase 1b Trial of EDP1815 in Atopic Dermatitis