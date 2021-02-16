Evelo Biosciences Appoints John A. Hohneker, M.D. to Board of Directors

“John is an established leader with a proven track record of advancing novel compounds from preclinical development into blockbuster products across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology and oncology,” said Simba Gill, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Evelo. “I am delighted that he has joined our Board of Directors as we look to move our product candidates towards later stage clinical development and anticipated commercial launch.”

Dr. Hohneker has 30 years of drug development and leadership experience within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. He served as President and CEO of Anokion SA from January 2018 to January 2021. Prior to Anokion, he was President of Research and Development at FORMA Therapeutics Inc., where he guided the Company’s transition from a discovery-stage biotech to one with multiple programs in clinical trials. Prior to FORMA, Dr. Hohneker held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis AG, most recently as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Development for Immunology and Dermatology, where he led the development and registration of Cosentyx and Ilaris. During his tenure at Novartis, Dr. Hohneker also played a key role in the development, approval, and commercialization of several products including Gleevec, Tasigna, Zometa, Afinitor and Exjade. Prior to joining Novartis, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Glaxo Wellcome and its legacy company, Burroughs Wellcome.

“Over the last year, Evelo presented important new clinical data demonstrating the immense potential of the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, as a therapeutic target for a broad range of diseases,” said Dr. Hohneker. “This is an exciting time to join the Board of Directors, given the advancements in the Company’s clinical programs. I look forward to working with the Evelo leadership team to help them realize their vision.”

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates that are designed to act on SINTAX with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems. The Company’s first product candidates are pharmaceutical preparations of single strains of microbes selected for the potential to offer defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe, and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with inflammatory diseases and cancer.