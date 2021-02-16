 

Orgenesis to Present Today at the Winter Wonderland Conference-Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announced that it will be presenting at the Winter Wonderland Conference, hosted by The MicroCap Rodeo, being held virtually on February 16th - February 19th, 2021.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, is scheduled to present today, February 16th, 2021 at 2:30 PM, Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

About the Winter Wonderland Conference
The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its “Winter Wonderland Conference- Best Ideas Bowl,” with 25-minute virtual presentations from the 16th to 17th, and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on the 18th and 19th. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Orgenesis
Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. Learn more about the work Orgenesis is doing at www.orgenesis.com.

Contact for Orgenesis:
David Waldman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021

 




