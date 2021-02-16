Routemaster Capital Appoints Wouter Witvoet, Founder of Secfi, as CEO

Mr. Witvoet previously was Founder and CEO at Secfi, Inc., the first platform offering financing secured by private company stock. Secfi raised two rounds of venture capital as well as a facility of US$550 million from a leading New York based hedge fund. Under his leadership the company grew from 1 to 40 employees and has helped many employees from Snowflake, Uber, Pinterest, DoorDash and others with the money they need to exercise their stock options.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Routemaster ”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce it has appointed Wouter Witvoet as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“At Secfi we pioneered the concept of getting financing secured solely by stock in the private markets — all by building an online platform that makes it easy for people to transact,” said Mr. Witvoet. “We did this very much in a centralized finance way, by setting up funds, contracts, custody, and the regulatory framework all from the ground up. While this was successful, the invention of decentralized finance can bring greater efficiency to the markets. When I was approached to co-found DeFi Holdings, I was immediately excited by the prospect of giving public market investors access to these new technologies.”

“Wouter and the Routemaster team represent a rare blend of technical expertise and top-tier financial sophistication,” said Olivier Roussy Newton, Co-Founder of DeFi Holdings and an advisor to Routemaster. “We are very fortunate to have such a seasoned professional such as Wouter join us to grow the company into the future.”

Mr. Witvoet is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper and has a degree in information science from Utrecht University and an MPhil in Technology Policy from the University of Cambridge.

Mr. Witvoet replaces Daniyal Baizak as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Management and the board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Baizak for his services and continued support of the Company.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value through building and managing assets in the decentralized finance sector.

