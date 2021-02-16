 

BetterLife to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021

BetterLife invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Vancouver, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021.

The Emerging Growth Conference, premiering on February 17, 2021, is a live and interactive online event that will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, in real time. 

Dr. Doroudian will present BetterLife’s upcoming plans and may subsequently open the floor for questions.  Please ask your questions during the event and Dr. Doroudian will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time.

BetterLife will be presenting at 2:30 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/268751841082709007?source=Be ...

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and a link will also be released by the Company after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets.  We look for strong management, innovation, strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long- term growth.  Aside from being a trusted resource for the Emerging Growth info-seekers, we are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community.  It is these companies that we strive to showcase through the Emerging Growth Conference.  Every other week, eight (8) companies will present to an entirely new demographic of audience who may become shareholders of the respective companies. 

