JACKSONVILLE, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP ) ( www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com ) is excited to announce that on Friday, February 12, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Lifted Made ( www.LiftedMade.com ) received the Best in Show award at the prestigious CBD Events Show in La Jolla, California, for its flagship brand’s Urb Finest Flowers lineup of products.

D8 and CBG Flower: a 5 gram container of White CBG flower covered in D8. Available strains: Tangie, Wedding Cake and Watermelon Zkittlez;

D8 and CBD SAUCY DMNDS: a 1:1 ratio of CBD diamonds suspended in pure D8 sauce (a pure form of liquid-like concentration). Available strains: Tropical Cookies, Creme Cookies and Pink Cookies; and

A proprietary D8 Disposable: custom inside and out, our new disposable was made specifically for vaping D8. The disposable vape contains 0.5 grams of D8 distillate, and is available in the following strains: Pink Cookies, Maui Wowie and Ekto Kooler.



Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of AQSP, and CEO of Lifted Made, said: “We are very gratified by the buyers’ recognition of the quality and innovative, attractive packaging of Lifted Made’s delta 8, CBN and CBG products. At the show, in addition to hundreds of thousands of dollars of product sales, we reached oral agreements with several new regional distributors for Lifted Made’s products in North Carolina, South Carolina, New York and Georgia. We also found great success with our new tobacco-free nicotine pouches, being sold under the brand name “FR3SH”, at another event at the start of last week called SSE (Smoke Shop Events); the nicotine pouch category continues to gain momentum. What a great start to 2021!”

Mike Sessoms, co-owner of Smoke Shop Events said: “It was an absolute pleasure having the Lifted Made guys join in for their first time at both Smoke Shop Events, and CBD Events last week in La Jolla, California, and the buyers loved them too. They won our Best In Show award at their very first show! Congratulations guys!”

In addition to winning the Best in Show award, Lifted Made has been busy managing the build out of its new 11,238 square foot headquarters and operations building located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made anticipates moving its operations into the new building in the next few weeks.