 

NewAge Announces Preliminary Q4 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

- $90MM range of expected revenue reflective of accelerated growth
- Merger with ARIIX successfully on track, financial benefits accruing

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company today announced that it anticipates net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be in the $90 million dollar range, Gross Margin in the 64% – 68% range, with EBITDA to be around breakeven. The company will report its fourth quarter and full-year results on March 16, 2021.

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, commented, “We are pleased that our anticipated fourth quarter revenue will be higher than we anticipated and significantly above expectations. We are seeing strong growth coming from our European and Americas regions and are also seeing renewed growth in Japan, our largest market. Our global sales force of independent brand partners continue to adapt to the new way of operating an e-commerce business from home, the new multifunctional hub. The convergence between NewAge and ARIIX is also beginning to deliver results and we are on track to achieve our committed cost synergies and deliver positive EBITDA in 2021 as our growth and cost savings translate to positive net income and free cash flow.”

On November 16, 2020, NewAge closed its merger transaction with ARIIX and began fully integrating and converging the two organizations. Accordingly, fourth quarter results for NewAge will include operating results for ARIIX from the November 16 close date forward. 

NewAge, Inc will release its full fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16. The management team will host a conference call with investors at 8:30am ET that same morning. The webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live and available on the investors section of our website at https://newagebev.com/en-us/our-story/investors.

About NewAge, Inc.
NewAge is a purpose-driven firm intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct route-to-market system. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance and leads a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent distributors and brand partners around the world.

The Company operates the websites NewAge.comNoninewage.com, Ariix.com, Mavie.com, Thelimucompany.com, Zennoa.com and a number of other individual brand websites.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition, the acquisition of ARIIX, statements about the benefit of the ARIIX transaction, the combined financial expectations of NewAge and ARIIX and the extent and duration of COVID-19 on its business. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor Relations:
Riley Timmer
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-801-870-8685
Riley_Timmer@NewAge.com

Investor Relations Counsel:
John Mills / Reed Anderson
ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory
Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-646-277-1260
NewAge@icrinc.com

NewAge Inc:
Brent D. Willis
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1-303-566-3031
Brent_Willis@NewAge.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NewAge Announces Preliminary Q4 2020 Results - $90MM range of expected revenue reflective of accelerated growth- Merger with ARIIX successfully on track, financial benefits accruing DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:05 Uhr
NewAge Announces $58 Million Private Placement