 

Water Ways Signs Largest Contract in Company History; CAD$4M Cotton Irrigation Project in Central Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the signing, effective January 28, 2021, of a contract for a large cotton irrigation project in Uzbekistan. The value of the project is approximately CAD$4,054,000 and is to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. Water Ways was chosen to execute the project with the same customer for which the Company completed a very successful implementation of a similar project in Uzbekistan in 2019.

The Water Ways solution deploys fully automated drip irrigation technology across a field of 1,200 hectares of cotton and includes 4 reservoirs totaling 141,000 cubic metre for water security and sedimentation of silt, fed by water channels. Water Ways will provide assistance implementing and optimizing the technology in order to improve the yield and output of the farm.

Water Ways believes that it is well positioned to continue to provide drip irrigation technology to the Central Asian cotton producer market given its track record, expertise and local government mandates for water and soil conservation. Recently, flood irrigation has caused numerous environmental problems in Uzbekistan, including soil salinity, which may lead to soil erosion, detrimental effects on future crops, sedimentation problems and damage to infrastructure. Drip irrigation can lower soil salinity significantly and, combined with fertigation practices, increase yields for the growers whilst conserving water.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31b9dd71-b44e-41a6 ...

Ohad Haber, the Company's Chairman and CEO commented: "Our long-term goal is to establish Water Ways as a leading irrigation and agro-technology provider. We have just received the largest irrigation project in the Company's history. We are increasing our revenues through the provision of sophisticated agro-technology platforms following successful delivery of a Cotton project in 2019. In markets such as Uzbekistan we continue to assist the government in water conservation and increasing cotton yields."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Water Ways Signs Largest Contract in Company History; CAD$4M Cotton Irrigation Project in Central Asia NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the signing, effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Water Ways Expands Its Medical Cannabis Irrigation Business Internationally Receiving an Order for an Irrigation and Fertilization System From South Africa
28.01.21
Water Ways Announces a CAD$233,000 Order for Its Medical Cannabis IOT Precise Irrigation and Fertilization System
19.01.21
Water Ways Signs a CAD$1.3 Million Irrigation Project in Central Asia