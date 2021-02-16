Water Ways Signs Largest Contract in Company History; CAD$4M Cotton Irrigation Project in Central Asia

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (" Water Ways " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the signing, effective January 28, 2021, of a contract for a large cotton irrigation project in Uzbekistan. The value of the project is approximately CAD$4,054,000 and is to be completed in the second quarter of 2021. Water Ways was chosen to execute the project with the same customer for which the Company completed a very successful implementation of a similar project in Uzbekistan in 2019.

The Water Ways solution deploys fully automated drip irrigation technology across a field of 1,200 hectares of cotton and includes 4 reservoirs totaling 141,000 cubic metre for water security and sedimentation of silt, fed by water channels. Water Ways will provide assistance implementing and optimizing the technology in order to improve the yield and output of the farm.

Water Ways believes that it is well positioned to continue to provide drip irrigation technology to the Central Asian cotton producer market given its track record, expertise and local government mandates for water and soil conservation. Recently, flood irrigation has caused numerous environmental problems in Uzbekistan, including soil salinity, which may lead to soil erosion, detrimental effects on future crops, sedimentation problems and damage to infrastructure. Drip irrigation can lower soil salinity significantly and, combined with fertigation practices, increase yields for the growers whilst conserving water.

Ohad Haber, the Company's Chairman and CEO commented: "Our long-term goal is to establish Water Ways as a leading irrigation and agro-technology provider. We have just received the largest irrigation project in the Company's history. We are increasing our revenues through the provision of sophisticated agro-technology platforms following successful delivery of a Cotton project in 2019. In markets such as Uzbekistan we continue to assist the government in water conservation and increasing cotton yields."