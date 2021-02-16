 

Trillion to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Trillion invites individual and institutional investors to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021.

The Emerging Growth Conference is premiering on February 17, 2021, this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Arthur Halleran in real time.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and to receive any updates released.

Mr. Arthur Halleran, CEO will present the Company and answer questions on an open the floor for investors. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Halleran will do his best to get through all of the questions in the allotted time.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The virtual EmergingGrowth.com conference is a trusted resource for institutions, investors and information seekers, well known for presenting undervalued companies and bringing them to the awareness of the investment community. The Emerging Growth Conference will showcase 8 companies every other week where CEO’s will present to a range of audiences and answer questions.     

For further information:

Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211
Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585
e-mail: info@trillionenergy.com
Website: www.trillionenergy.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trillion to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021 Trillion invites individual and institutional investors to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth ConferenceVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Occidental Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Due to Impacts of Severe Winter ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Trillion Energy gibt ein Unternehmensupdate für das kommende Jahr
22.01.21
Trillion Energy Provides Corporate Update on the Year Ahead

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
143
Trillion Energy International - der neue Highflyer am Öl- und Gasmarkt?