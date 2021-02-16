BrainsWay Reports Preliminary Record Fourth Quarter Revenue and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Brainsway achieved record quarterly revenues in the range of $6.8 million and $7.1 million, representing a sequential increase of between 13.3% and 18.3% compared to the previous quarter, and an increase of between 7.9% and 12.7% compared to Q4 2019 demonstrating strong recovery and acceleration in the business as the operating environment continues to improve.

Full-year 2020 revenues were in the range of between $21.8 million and $22.1 million, representing a decrease of between 4.3% and 5.6% compared to the prior year due to the effects of COVID-19.

As of December 31, 2020, BrainsWay’s Deep TMS installed base was 629 total systems after adding 36 systems during the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 18.7% compared to prior year results.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had shipped 216 OCD coils as add-on helmets to certain of BrainsWay’s new and existing systems since marketing clearance was obtained in 2019. The progress comes as the Company continues to validate its differentiated TMS technology’s unique ability to treat multiple psychological disorders, enabling penetration into its existing installed base as well as de novo accounts.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 amounted to $17.1 million, compared with approximately $16.0 million at the end of the previous quarter.

As of the date hereof, the Company is debt free.

“We are very pleased that the Company has achieved such a strong finish to 2020,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “Our strong results reflect continued growing demand for our Deep TMS system in depression and OCD. We believe that even amidst the pandemic – and to some extent, because of the heightened focus on mental health it has caused – our proprietary Deep TMS technology’s approval in multiple indications continues to be a key differentiator in the market as we continue to increase adoption across the U.S. We are excited at the prospect of leveraging this momentum in 2021.”