 

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering for the offering of 1,710,600 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $7.60 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $13.0 million, before deducting the fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Bio-Path currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-231537) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on June 5, 2019. A prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147 or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous infusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and prexigebersen-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it is being evaluated in lymphoma clinical studies.

