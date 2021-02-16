 

Clearside Biomedical Announces CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) Presentation Delivered at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 Program

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that David M. Brown, M.D. delivered a presentation entitled, “Axitinib: A Novel TKI Delivered by Suprachoroidal Injection for AMD” at the virtual Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 program hosted by the University of Miami Health System Bascom Palmer Eye Institute on February 12 & 13, 2021.

Dr. Brown’s presentation highlighted several of the key attributes of axitinib and Clearside’s suprachoroidal delivery of the agent, including the ease of administration as demonstrated in a video of a clinical trial patient undergoing the office-based suprachoroidal delivery procedure. In preclinical studies, axitinib showed intrinsic high potency, pan-VEGF inhibition through receptor blockade versus focused VEGF-A inhibition seen in currently marketed anti-VEGF treatments. Axitinib is a highly potent tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has been observed preclinically to be greater than ten times more potent than other TKIs, and inhibits and regresses angiogenesis.

Suprachoroidal delivery of Clearside’s proprietary, injectable suspension of axitinib, known as CLS-AX, has produced up to eleven times higher drug levels in affected tissues than intravitreal administration of axitinib in preclinical models. This compartmentalized delivery to affected posterior tissues may minimize treatment related adverse events, such as vitreous floaters and corneal and anterior segment exposure. With the prolonged duration observed in pharmacokinetic studies, this targeted treatment approach also has the potential to reduce treatment burden for patients.

“We appreciate Dr. Brown’s thorough presentation which highlighted the potential of axitinib and CLS-AX to improve the treatment landscape for the millions of patients suffering from wet AMD,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “By combining the high potency and pan-VEGF attributes of axitinib with our proprietary CLS-AX formulation and delivery via our SCS Microinjector, we believe we can achieve clinical adoption of this technique by the retina community and improve the overall patient experience with a longer lasting treatment that may reduce or eliminate the challenging side effects seen with other agents. Our Phase 1/2a OASIS clinical trial in wet AMD is an ongoing US-based, multi center, open-label, dose-escalation, safety and tolerability study. We expect to report initial safety data from the first OASIS cohort mid-year 2021.”

