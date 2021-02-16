Sio Gene Therapies to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 22-26, 2021. Details on the presentation can be found below.



Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Time: 1:40 PM ET Participation Format:

Presenter: Fireside chat

Pavan Cheruvu, MD, Chief Executive Officer

Company management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.