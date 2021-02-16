 

Sio Gene Therapies to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021   

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 22-26, 2021. Details on the presentation can be found below.

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Time: 1:40 PM ET
Participation Format:
Presenter: 		Fireside chat
Pavan Cheruvu, MD, Chief Executive Officer

Company management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Our current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. We are also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies. For more information, visit www.siogtx.com.

Contacts:

Media

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(646) 751-4361
jo@lifescicomms.com
info@siogtx.com

Investors and Analysts

Parag V. Meswani, Pharm.D.
Sio Gene Therapies Inc.
Chief Commercial Officer
investors@siogtx.com




Disclaimer

