XPO Logistics Awarded LTL Collaborator of the Year by GlobalTranz

This year’s GlobalTranz Carrier of the Year awards recognized the success of carriers and other partners in the company’s network during 2020, a period of immense challenges for supply chains. The selection criteria included technological innovation, collaboration, customer service, financial performance and overall excellence.

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Collaborator of the Year by GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled, third-party logistics provider with extensive transportation relationships. XPO was recognized as a Carrier of the Year at the GlobalTranz Agent Conference on January 19, 2021.

XPO is one of the largest LTL providers in North America, with 12,000 professional drivers operating from 290 service centers. Tony Brooks, president of XPO’s LTL unit, said, "We’re honored to be recognized by GlobalTranz for strong collaboration — the bedrock of trust and customer service. We look forward to growing our relationship through a shared commitment to innovation.”

“XPO’s LTL operations show remarkable agility,” said GlobalTranz chairman and CEO Bob Farrell, “not just in managing through 2020, but also in XPO’s ability to align with our goals. Their support of dynamic APIs is expanding LTL transactional capabilities in exciting ways.”

