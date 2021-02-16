 

XPO Logistics Awarded LTL Collaborator of the Year by GlobalTranz

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Collaborator of the Year by GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled, third-party logistics provider with extensive transportation relationships. XPO was recognized as a Carrier of the Year at the GlobalTranz Agent Conference on January 19, 2021.

This year’s GlobalTranz Carrier of the Year awards recognized the success of carriers and other partners in the company’s network during 2020, a period of immense challenges for supply chains. The selection criteria included technological innovation, collaboration, customer service, financial performance and overall excellence.

XPO is one of the largest LTL providers in North America, with 12,000 professional drivers operating from 290 service centers. Tony Brooks, president of XPO’s LTL unit, said, "We’re honored to be recognized by GlobalTranz for strong collaboration — the bedrock of trust and customer service. We look forward to growing our relationship through a shared commitment to innovation.”

“XPO’s LTL operations show remarkable agility,” said GlobalTranz chairman and CEO Bob Farrell, “not just in managing through 2020, but also in XPO’s ability to align with our goals. Their support of dynamic APIs is expanding LTL transactional capabilities in exciting ways.”

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com




