Sandy Spring Bank Expands Presence in Washington, D.C.

Client Demand Drives Opening of New Full-Service Community Office

OLNEY, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank today announced the opening of a new full-service community office at 647 New York Avenue in Washington, D.C. The branch, located near the Washington Convention Center and Mt. Vernon/7th Street/Convention Center Metro Station, will help meet the growing and diverse needs of the bank’s clients.



“The District is home to a vibrant business community, and we see tremendous growth potential,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chief Executive Officer of Sandy Spring Bank. “With our personalized banking and financial solutions, we want our clients to experience everything that we have to offer either in this new branch or in whatever way they choose to bank with us. We are ready to help our communities thrive as we come out of this global pandemic together.”