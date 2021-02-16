 

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a U.S. based company, today is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021.

The Emerging Growth Conference is premiering on February 17, 2001, this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Mark L. Kay, in real time.

Mr. Kay will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Kay will do his best to get through all of them in the allotted amount of time.

StrikeForce Technologies (OTC Pink: SFOR) will be presenting at 1:30 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/268751841082709007?source=St ...

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. We look for strong management, innovation, strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long- term growth. Aside from being a trusted resource for the Emerging Growth info-seekers, we are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. It is these companies that we strive to showcase through the Emerging Growth Conference. Every other week, 8 companies will present to an entirely new demographic of audience who may become shareholders of the respective companies.

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the impact of COVID-19, the issuance of the company's pending patent application, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Corporate Contact Info:
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
Mark L. Kay, CEO
(732) 661-9641
marklkay@strikeforcetech.com

Media Contact Info:
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
George Waller, EVP
(732) 661-9641
gwaller@strikeforcetech.com




Disclaimer

