 

Correction to Press Release entitled U3O8 Corp. Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced C$500,000 Financing to C$1,000,000

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (NEX: UWE.H), (“U3O8” or the “Company”) wishes to correct the press release issued on February 12, 2021. The Company announces that it is increasing the size of the non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (“Units”) originally announced on January 27, 2021 from $500,000, to gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Pricing
The Company intends to sell up to 6,666,666 Units at a price of C$0.15 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of a common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and a common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.20 for a period of 12 months following closing of the Offering. The Units will be offered by private placement only (and without the use of an offering memorandum as defined in OSC Rule 14-501).  

Use of Proceeds
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the sale of the Units to advance the Company’s current battery commodity - uranium projects, the search for additional compelling opportunities in the resource sector, and for general working capital.

Hold Period
Securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.   The Offering is expected to close on or about February 28, 2021, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Commission
In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay to eligible finders a cash commission of up to 7% of the proceeds from the sale of Units sold with finders’ assistance and issue to finders’ compensation warrants equal to 7% of Units sold with finders’ assistance. Admission of subscribers brought into the placement by finders shall be at the Company’s discretion. Any finders’ warrants issued will be issued on the same terms as the Warrants underlying the Units.

About U3O8 Corp.
U3O8 Corp. is focused on exploration and development of deposits of uranium and battery commodities in South America. Battery commodities that occur with uranium resources include vanadium, nickel, zinc and phosphate. The Company’s mineral resources estimates were made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and are contained in the following deposits:

