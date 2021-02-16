 

Progressive Care Announces Telehealth Partnership With EagleForce Health to Drive myVax Digital Passport for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce a new partnership with EagleForce Health, LLC to integrate its proprietary telehealth platform (“myVax”) and develop a platform for the Company’s Digital Passport for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination results.

“The need for a digital passport to help manage our coming post-pandemic environment is paramount, and we believe myVax can develop into a market-leading solution to meet that need,” remarked Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “This partnership will allow Progressive Care to expand our telehealth presence and scale more of our operations in a geographically agnostic manner through significant exposure to one of the most important opportunities defining the intermediate-term future in the business economy: digital proof of vaccination.”

The myVax platform is expected to launch over the coming weeks and to include complete patient scheduling, telehealth, and tele-pharmacy platform services. “Our partnership with Progressive Care is designed to focus on the COVID-19 digital passport roll-out to support the Company’s first line health service providers who see, touch, and bring solutions directly to the patient. Phase 1 of the myVax platform launch will be made available to the patient population well beyond the COVID 19 pandemic. The full scope of our commitment to this partnership will bring transformational outcomes to patient adherence and self-management of disease to the rapidly growing Telehealth marketplace. We are so proud to have Progressive Care as a partner,” said Stanley Campbell, CEO and Chairman of EagleForce Health, LLC.

The platform will manage an individual’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Test Journey documenting all transitions, including healthcare appointments, billing, and telehealth services. This will also include a Digital Passport or Digital Wallet that is QR-coded for registration, verification, and documentation of COVID-19 vaccination and/or test results.

This is expected to provide a powerful tool for various processes that the Company believes will come to depend upon accurate real-time virus spread risk abatement, including merchants such as cruise lines, airlines, sports venues, high-population-density, manufacturing, packing, or shipping facilities, and institutions such as school districts, universities, court proceedings, public transportation systems, and other service providers.

