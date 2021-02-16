Jericho Receives Final Regulatory and Shareholder Approvals for Hydrogen Technologies Acquisition

As a part of the transaction, Jericho has retained the highly dedicated and robust technical team from HTI including its founder, Ed Stockton and President, Janet Reiser. Adding Ed’s technical capabilities and expertise related to the hydrogen market will allow for a seamless transition in building up the DCC boiler’s commercial success within our low-carbon energy portfolio. Prior to founding HTI in 2005, Ed spent most of his career with Florida Power & Light (now NextEra Energy) focused on low-carbon technologies with direct power plant experience, including equipment startup, maintenance, due diligence, government relations and regulation promulgation. Janet, with over 35 years of experience in energy management and engineering, most recently running the governmental Alaska Energy Authority, will continue to lead HTI’s day-to-day operations and sales efforts.

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho, said, “We are pleased to have received final approvals from the TSX-V and HTI shareholders. Moving forward, we are excited about the growing market for hydrogen and its ability to decarbonize many hard-to-abate industries. Hydrocarbon boilers are used throughout many Commercial and Industrial processes, providing Jericho with a large, underserved market for our zero-emission hydrogen-based solution.”



