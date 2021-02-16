 

6 Main IP Geophysical Anomalies Identified within a 3.5km Survey Confirming Soil Anomalies Trend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:15  |  50   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the results of its Induced Polarization geophysical survey that was completed over priority portions of the Wabash copper-silver property in December 2020 and completed in January 2021.

The survey covered an area 3.5km long and included a total of 30-line kilometers covering the Cloutier-Lapointe areas which had been the targets of the trenching program in the fall of 2020. The survey data was analyzed in conjunction with the recently published soil geochemistry and the geological information collected in 2020. Based on these results, six (6) priority targets were identified which will be further evaluated this summer. Four (4) of these targets had no surface work at all and the southernmost anomaly remains open to the South. The anomalies show a strong correlation with chargeability and resistivity. The areas where mineralization has already been observed and to be confirmed with forthcoming trenching results, validate this observation and should provide a strong signature for future exploration and drilling.

“We are very pleased with these results. We see a strong correlation between these IP anomalies and the recently demonstrated 5km soil trend in the Cloutier-Lapointe area. The IP survey was limited to the main areas we knew based on the work completed in 2020 but we now clearly see that this survey will need to be extended further based on the potential size of the anomalies. The Richer area, the strongest soil anomaly on the Wabash property to date, was not covered at all by this IP survey but we expect to complete this in the near future. By combining the strength of the IP anomaly, soil anomaly and geological/structural anomaly, these 6 areas have been graded in terms of priority for the upcoming summer program. The 2 IP anomalies which are pending trenching assay results will be further evaluated as part of planning the first drilling program on the Wabash property. Traditionally, sediment hosted copper deposits are long and continuous which is exactly the confirmation we wanted to see from the soil and the geophysical surveys,” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

6 Main IP Geophysical Anomalies Identified within a 3.5km Survey Confirming Soil Anomalies Trend MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the results of its Induced Polarization geophysical survey that was completed over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Soil Geochemistry on Wabash Delineates Stratiform Copper-Silver Anomalies over >7km