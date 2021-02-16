6 Main IP Geophysical Anomalies Identified within a 3.5km Survey Confirming Soil Anomalies Trend

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the results of its Induced Polarization geophysical survey that was completed over priority portions of the Wabash copper-silver property in December 2020 and completed in January 2021.



The survey covered an area 3.5km long and included a total of 30-line kilometers covering the Cloutier-Lapointe areas which had been the targets of the trenching program in the fall of 2020. The survey data was analyzed in conjunction with the recently published soil geochemistry and the geological information collected in 2020. Based on these results, six (6) priority targets were identified which will be further evaluated this summer. Four (4) of these targets had no surface work at all and the southernmost anomaly remains open to the South. The anomalies show a strong correlation with chargeability and resistivity. The areas where mineralization has already been observed and to be confirmed with forthcoming trenching results, validate this observation and should provide a strong signature for future exploration and drilling.

“We are very pleased with these results. We see a strong correlation between these IP anomalies and the recently demonstrated 5km soil trend in the Cloutier-Lapointe area. The IP survey was limited to the main areas we knew based on the work completed in 2020 but we now clearly see that this survey will need to be extended further based on the potential size of the anomalies. The Richer area, the strongest soil anomaly on the Wabash property to date, was not covered at all by this IP survey but we expect to complete this in the near future. By combining the strength of the IP anomaly, soil anomaly and geological/structural anomaly, these 6 areas have been graded in terms of priority for the upcoming summer program. The 2 IP anomalies which are pending trenching assay results will be further evaluated as part of planning the first drilling program on the Wabash property. Traditionally, sediment hosted copper deposits are long and continuous which is exactly the confirmation we wanted to see from the soil and the geophysical surveys,” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.