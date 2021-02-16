Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Receives a Commitment of Up to $5 Million Towards Stable Coin Transactions Settlement

William Corbett, the CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., commented: “This term sheet is yet another validation of our business model and we are ecstatic about moving forward with our IPSI Stable Coin issuance plan. It will facilitate the Company’s efforts to launch the IPSIWallet and utilize its digital rails.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc . (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a Southern California based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a term sheet with an existing institutional investor (“Investor”), in which the investor, subject to due diligence and completion of necessary purchase agreement and trust documentation, intends to commit to fund a minimum of $1 million and up to $5 million in a locked-up custodial account for the purpose of a IPSI Stable Coin settlement.

The digital payment space has become particularly relevant to our niche market of unbanked and underbanked communities, and we are building IPSIPay to minimize the cost of transactions while providing instant settlement via IPSI proprietary blockchain technology. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) recent approval of stable coin-based banking infrastructure1 is a major milestone of this trend. We see it as an imperative step towards the digitalized economy which shall evolve into a greater market opportunity. This new investment capacity will help us streamline our financial and technical resources and accelerate the delivery and issuance of IPSI Stable Coin.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (investor.ipsipay.com)

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding the transactions completed by the term sheet, statements regarding building IPSIPay to minimize the cost of transactions while providing instant settlement via IPSI proprietary blockchain technology, statements regarding the term sheet being a validator of Company’s business model, statements regarding the digital payment space and its relevance to our niche market of unbanked and underbanked communities, OCC’s recent approval of stable coin-based banking infrastructure being a major milestone of this trend, being an imperative step towards digitalized economy and its evolvement into a greater market opportunity.