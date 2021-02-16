Enthusiast Gaming Adds Nine New Video Game Fan Communities

Already the largest mobile destination for gaming information by unique visitors and a “Top 100” Internet Property in the United States as measured by Comscore, Enthusiast Gaming welcomes Twinfinite, SBMM Warzone, Pokémon GO Hub, LEVVVEL, Game Atlas, and The VG Resource Group of communities, including Spriters Resource, Co-optimus, Ygoprodeck, and Invenglobal, to its media platform dedicated to video game fan communities. Initially, Enthusiast Gaming will monetize the combined, incremental 250 million monthly views of content through advertising, while also building out additional revenue opportunities such as subscriptions, merchandise, and licensing.

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Inc. (“ Enthusiast Gaming ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has signed exclusive monetization agreements with nine new, leading video game fan communities.

The Company is pleased to highlight some of its new communities. Twinfinite, founded in 2011, covers the latest news and events from across the video game industry. The community was built on quality video game coverage, while recognizing the importance of diversity in games media. To date, the community has generated nearly 1 billion views of content. SBMM Warzone is a skill-based match making site that lets players of Call of Duty: Warzone track player statistics. Since the game’s release in March 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has been downloaded by over 85 million people. Pokémon GO Hub has been a leading online community for Pokémon GO fans since the game’s launch in 2016. The site is dedicated to publishing guides, analysis, and news articles and has generated over 400 million views of content.

“Video game fan communities are what power Enthusiast Gaming, and we are excited to welcome some of the most dedicated gaming communities onto our platform,” commented Adrian Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to focus on providing video game and esports fans with more ways to consume great content and connect socially over their mutual passion for gaming.”

