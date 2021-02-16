Goodfood Announces $21 Million Expansion of its Syndicated Bank Financing to Further Increase its Financial Flexibility

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood'' or “the Company”), a leading online grocery company in Canada, announced the expansion of its credit financing by $21 million for total credit facilities of $67 million, including the upsize of its revolving credit facility by $15 million to reach $42.5 million, and $6 million in additional short-term financing. The financing transaction sees the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce join Desjardins Capital Markets and Investissement Québec as part of the syndicate.



“We are thrilled to have gained additional financial flexibility to support our growth and strategy. As we look to increase selection and delivery flexibility to our subscribers, Goodfood is pleased to count on such strong and reputable financial partners,” said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood. “We will soon have access to over $200 million of liquidity, providing us with the balance sheet and the platform to continue executing our strategic plan. The grocery industry continues to shift online at an accelerating pace, and we are ideally positioned to gain market share and penetrate an increasing number of households from coast to coast,” concluded Mr. Ferrari.