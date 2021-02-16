 

UST Named a Top Employer 2021 in Eight Countries

~ UST features in the Top 10 Employers list in United Kingdom (UK)~

~ Top Employers Institute Certification For Three Consecutive Years Highlights UST's People-First Practices & Culture~

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been certified as a Top Employer in the US, United Kingdom, Malaysia, India, Mexico, Spain, Singapore, and the Philippines for 2021 by the Top Employers Institute (TEI), the global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices in the workplace.

The Top Employers Institute assesses HR best practices worldwide. It recognizes the world's leading employers to provide employees with the best working conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development. The program has certified and recognized more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 countries across five continents since its establishment 30 years ago.

Since first embarking on the annual certification program in 2018, UST has continued to improve year-on-year across all measured criteria, including employee offerings around Talent Strategy, Leadership Development, Workforce Planning, Career & Succession Management, On-Boarding, Compensation & Benefits, Learning & Development, Culture, and Performance Management amongst others.

Speaking on this, Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST said, "Our talent and people practices have been critical drivers for organizational growth. The goal has always been to orchestrate a talent ecosystem that is responsive, accommodative, and agile. With the onset of the pandemic last year and most of our global workforce operating remotely, their productivity and engagement, well-being, and trust were integral to ensuring customer deliverables with minimal distractions. It was a business imperative to assess, revalidate, and transform our people processes."

"Participating in the Top Employers Institute Certification program has always been a fantastic learning opportunity. I am delighted that UST is recognized as a "Top Employer" for the third time in a row, and I thank the Top Employers Institute and all our associates for this remarkable recognition," Gopinath added.

In addition to the Top Employers certification, UST was also recognized by Great Place to Work, the world's foremost authority on workplace culture, in India, UK, and the US. The company was also honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, for being one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020.

"With a human-centered approach and the power of technology, UST champions curiosity and lifelong learning," added Kavita Kurup, Global Head - Talent and Organizational Transformation, UST, "The Top Employers certification emphasizes our dedication to our people, who continue to break ground and show that with every new challenge, there is an opportunity to excel, an opportunity to create boundless impact and transform lives."

About Top Employers Institute


Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation.  Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

