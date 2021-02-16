 

MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $600 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). MicroStrategy also expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $90 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, when or on what terms the offering may be completed.

The notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of MicroStrategy and will bear interest payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2021. The notes will mature on February 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. Subject to certain conditions, on or after February 20, 2024, MicroStrategy may redeem for cash all or a portion of the notes. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock, at MicroStrategy’s election. Prior to August 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible only upon the occurrence of certain events and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The interest rate, conversion rate, conversion price and certain other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

MicroStrategy intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to acquire additional bitcoins.

The notes will be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The offer and sale of the notes and the shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, if any, have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and the notes and any such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Any offer of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

Diskussion: MICROSTRATEGY Größter BTC Investor und Auslöser für Teslas 1,5 Mrd Bitcoin Investment
