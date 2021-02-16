 Prentis Wilson, B2B Technology Veteran, Joins The ODP Corporation

Wilson is responsible for helping establish and scale the newly launched technology platform. B2B purchasing is rapidly moving online and procurement organizations of all sizes are embracing digital sourcing and purchasing. Suppliers need B2B-grade eCommerce technology and nimble supply chains to remain competitive. As a world-class B2B technology and supply chain platform, ODP is positioned to help drive efficiency for buyers and growth for suppliers. The addition of Wilson and the new ODP business positions the company to more fully participate in the $8 trillion B2B commerce market in the U.S.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced that it hired Prentis Wilson to further drive the company’s digital transformation, leading a new technology business focused on transforming B2B sourcing, purchasing, and supply chain for suppliers and buyers.

Wilson has a strong track record of successfully building large-scale, disruptive, B2B technology businesses. He spent almost eight years at Amazon.com, Inc., where he launched Amazon Business and grew it to over $10 billion in annual sales. Prior to joining Amazon, he held senior operations and B2B procurement roles at Cisco Systems, Inc. and Honeywell International, Inc. Most recently, he was the President of Boxed.com, a wholesale technology start-up.

“We are excited to have Prentis join us to help execute this next phase of our journey, as he brings proven experience, instant credibility, and deep know-how that is simply unmatched in the B2B procurement and eCommerce space,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of The ODP Corporation. “As we continue to evolve into a leading B2B company, having one of the world’s most innovative and proven leaders scale what can be one of our most valuable businesses is key to expanding our value proposition, driving innovation, and accelerating growth.”

“Rapid innovation in digital commerce and supply chain technology has created unprecedented opportunities for our customers, both buyers and suppliers alike,” said Wilson. “I’m thrilled to join the ODP team and excited to build this incredible new technology platform business. ODP’s transformational plan, B2B specific know-how, and strong physical assets uniquely positions us to improve the way businesses buy and sell.”

Wilson earned two Master of Science degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), one in mechanical engineering and one in business administration from MIT’s Sloan School of Management. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

ODP has been acquiring top talent in the B2B technology space, with several high-profile hires, including Terry Leeper, former head of product and technology for Amazon Business.

About The ODP Corporation

