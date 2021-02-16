Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 February to 12 February 2021
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 February to 12 February 2021.
|
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier
code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89.5997
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
09/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
88.5333
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89.3154
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
11/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89.2748
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/02/2021
FR0010313833
7000
88.9642
XPAR
TOTAL
35,000
89.1375
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005698/en/
