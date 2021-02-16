Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 February to 12 February 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 16.02.2021, 13:24 | 23 | 0 | 0 16.02.2021, 13:24 | Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 February to 12 February 2021. Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 89.5997 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 88.5333 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 89.3154 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 89.2748 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/02/2021 FR0010313833 7000 88.9642 XPAR TOTAL 35,000 89.1375 Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ... View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005698/en/



