 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 February to 12 February 2021

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 February to 12 February 2021.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the
transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

08/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

89.5997

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

09/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

88.5333

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

10/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

89.3154

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

89.2748

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/02/2021

FR0010313833

7000

88.9642

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35,000

89.1375

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...



