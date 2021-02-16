 

GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 16 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 14.20

Gofore Plc resolved to launch a new plan period in the employee share savings plan   

The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc has resolved on the new plan period 2021–2022 of CrewShare share savings plan established in 2018. The details of the new plan period will mainly be conformed to follow the previous plan periods’ particulars. 

A total of approximately 250 Gofore Group employees have participated in the CrewShare plan since its initiation. 

The new plan period will commence on 1 March 2021 and end on 28 February 2022. The plan is offered to approximately 700 Gofore employees. Invited employees will be offered an opportunity to save a proportion of their regular salaries (EUR 50–400 per month). The accrued savings will be used for the acquisition of the Gofore shares biannually following the publications of the half-year report in September 2021 and financial statements for the year 2021 in March 2022. Participation in the plan is voluntary, and an employee will participate in the plan for one plan period at a time.

After a holding period Gofore will grant the employees participating in the plan, as a gross reward, one free matching share against every three shares acquired with savings. The prerequisites for receiving matching shares are that a participant holds the acquired shares for the entire holding period, and that his or her employment at Gofore has not terminated before the end of the holding period. The holding period will end on 28 February 2024.  

The total amount of all savings of the plan period 1 March 2021–28 February 2022 may not exceed EUR 1 million, which corresponds to approximately 20,462  shares calculated at a share price of EUR 18.10 per share at a 10% discount closed on 15 February 2021.

Any dividends to be paid on shares acquired with savings and on matching shares given in the plan will automatically be reinvested into acquisition of additional shares on the next potential acquisition date. These shares will have an equal right to matching shares.  

The intention is that the company will resolve on share issues to subscribe for the new shares to be acquired with the accumulated savings at a 10% discount. The intention is that the company will resolve on the share issues before the acquisition of shares. The company's Board of Directors resolves on a acquisition-by-acquisition basis whether the shares are acquired at the market price from the market or whether a share issue is arranged at a 10% discount.

Matching shares will be paid partly in the company’s shares and partly in cash as soon as possible after the end of the holding period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the matching shares to a participant. The matching shares are freely transferable after their transfer on the participant’s book-entry account.  

The Board of Directors will resolve on the following plan period and its details separately.  

Read more: 
Gofore Plc launches employee share savings plan (28 September 2018)https://cws.huginonline.com/G/174618/PR/201809/2218205_5.html

Further enquiries:   
Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gofore Plc   
tel. +358 40 828 5886 
timur.karki@gofore.com

Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210   

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78.0 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.    




