

New partnership with Bose Professional:

ALSO Strengthens Collaboration Portfolio



The Next Normal will be remote, which entails an increasing demand for collaboration applications. In 2020 ALSO systematically extended its portfolio in this area and is now announcing a strong, new partnership with Bose Professional.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, demand for video conferencing products has been constantly on the rise, with a focus on small- and medium-sized video conferencing rooms based on Microsoft Teams solutions. Bose Professional provides the market with a variety of solutions, scalable to different sizes of conferencing rooms. The Bose VideobarTM VB-1 USB all-in-one conferencing device is Microsoft Teams Certified and connects to existing network infrastructure, seamlessly integrating with popular third-party cloud services including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and more. The Remote management and configuration capabilities make it simple to deploy and manage from anywhere, whether a single unit or up to one thousand devices installed in conference rooms across the globe.



ALSO's dedicated European AV Solutions team will focus on developing and deploying solutions for remote communication. "The collaboration business plays to one of the strengths of ALSO, in combining software, hardware and pre-configuration in our own warehouse config-centers. We have an excellent portfolio for the requirements of the remote world and are convinced that after the initial rush of 2020, customers will now look for professional, high-quality remote work environments. This is why we expect a high demand for Bose Professional products, already from today, with requests for the Videobar VB1 being particularly strong. Our team is ready to create exactly the right solutions for our customers, enabling end customers to work efficiently and smoothly in a connected world," says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).