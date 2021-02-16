 

HireQuest, Inc. Announces Acquisition of LINK Staffing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 13:45  |  25   |   |   

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand and temporary staffing services, today announced that its subsidiary, HQ Link Corporation, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the franchised operations of LINK Staffing, a family-owned staffing company based in Houston, Texas, for approximately $11 million in cash. The transaction does not include working capital. The 35 acquired locations generated approximately $57 million in system-wide sales in 2020.

“This acquisition, combined with the pending acquisition of the assets of Snelling Staffing, dramatically expands our commercial staffing business,” commented Rick Hermanns, HireQuest’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Combined, these two acquisitions should give us more than 80 commercial staffing locations after normal attrition and consolidation, creating a compelling national presence. We believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the economic recovery as the economy begins to normalize and have acquired LINK and Snelling at an opportune moment. LINK’s concentrations in Florida and Texas strengthen our presence in two of the fastest growing states in the country.”

“HireQuest continues to identify strategic inorganic opportunities to deploy our capital to create long-term, sustainable value,” added Mr. Hermanns. “These acquisitions should also accelerate organic growth as our existing franchisees also seek expansion opportunities. The two recently announced pending acquisitions will help diversify our revenue streams and solidify our competitive position.”

HireQuest will fund this acquisition with cash on hand and its line of credit with Truist Bank. Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of closing conditions. Subject to such conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2021. During the interim, both HireQuest and LINK offices are expected to remain open for business without interruption.

Dividend

The company also announced that on February 12, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock expected to be paid on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor solutions primarily in the light industrial and blue-collar segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct and HireQuest franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of approximately 136 franchisee-owned offices in 30 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 80,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HireQuest, Inc. Announces Acquisition of LINK Staffing HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand and temporary staffing services, today announced that its subsidiary, HQ Link Corporation, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the franchised operations of LINK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
HireQuest, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Assets of Snelling Staffing