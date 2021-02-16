 

Terminix Commercial Reminds Businesses That Rat Infestations Can Occupy Buildings Even When People Don’t

Due to COVID-19 closures, employees and patrons may not have been in their businesses lately - but that doesn’t mean the space is unoccupied. In May last year, the CDC warned about abnormal, increased and aggressive potential changes in the rodent population due to the COVID-19 shut down. Just like any other year, rodents, like rats and mice, that were displaced in the spring are still looking for food and warmth wherever they can. A commercial customer in Alabama recently had a rat so determined that it chewed through concrete in order to gain access to the building.

Terminix Commercial wants to remind business owners that rodents will do just about anything for food and warmth right now - including finding a way into their commercial spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

It’s clear rodents will do anything right now to gain access to food and warmth, which means business owners and managers should be aware of increased infestation potential, especially in their commercial buildings that are closed or operating in a limited capacity. How can you protect your commercial business? Understanding these smart creatures is the first step in a long-term removal or prevention plan.

Terminix offers these tips and advice for business owners.

1. Protecting your business starts by understanding what kinds of rodents you may encounter this season. Identification is key.

According to Dan Baldwin, director of technical, training, and regulatory services at Terminix, there are many rodent species in the United States, with a lot of regional variance. “On the west coast, you may see more of the roof rat, where on the east coast, we see the Norway rat more often.” Dan says that knowing which rodent you’re up against will help determine the best way to prevent and eliminate infestations.

2. While identification is the first step, next you must understand how they operate.

“What makes rodents so interesting is also what makes them challenging,” says Dominique Sauvage, senior director of the technical team at Terminix. Sauvage warns that if you think you can outsmart rodents, that’s the first problem because they adapt so well to change. “Rodents will travel as far as necessary to find food and water. As soon as they move, they have the ability to make decisions and form new communities.” What business owners can do is contain the issues, reduce the risks and keep them out of buildings with the proper tools.

