 

BrainsWay Enhances Commercial Leadership Team with the Addition of Fran Hackett as Vice President of North American Sales

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the addition of Fran Hackett as Vice President of North American Sales effective February 16, 2021.

“As a veteran sales leader with a robust background across varied medical markets, Fran’s addition will be critical to this phase of the Company’s growth,” said Hadar Levy, Senior Vice President and General Manager of BrainsWay. “He has been instrumental in building industry-leading teams, and I am excited to have him take over our commercial efforts in North America.”

“BrainsWay has great momentum in establishing Deep TMS as the leading, non-pharmacological treatment for a range of debilitating brain disorders, and it is my distinct honor to have this opportunity to lead the North American sales efforts for this growing company,” said Mr. Hackett. “I look forward to leveraging my experience building dynamic teams to help expand both access and awareness to this novel, lifesaving technology.”

Mr. Hackett brings more than 30 years of domestic and international sales, business development, and executive leadership to BrainsWay. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Alter G, a privately-held rehabilitation and advanced performance company where he led the restructure and enhancement of the global sales and distribution network. Prior to Alter G, Mr. Hackett was the CEO of RTI Group, a radiology safety company focused on quality assurance solutions for X-ray modalities. Earlier in his career, he held sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility in both private and public medical device companies.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders. To learn more, please visit www.brainsway.com

