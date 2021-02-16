 

Medigus Charging Robotics Ltd. Initiates Development of its Robotic Wireless Charging Pad for Electric Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:30  |   |   |   

Initial tests were conducted in collaboration with one of the universities in Israel

OMER, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today that Charging Robotics Ltd., a new wholly owned subsidiary of Medigus, started development of its robotic wireless charging pad for electric vehicles. Initial component assembly and testing will take place in collaboration with one of ﻿the universities in Israel.

Currently being developed by Charging Robotics Ltd., an on-demand autonomous charging system is intended to be used anywhere and anytime. The wireless charging system being developed is intended to be self-aligning to electric vehicle battery chargers. The state-of-the-art autonomous Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) technology, once developed, is intended to seamlessly and efficiently charge the vehicle upon demand, and it will carry the Wireless Power Transfer from charging station or charging truck, to a customer’s vehicle that needs electric charging.

About Medigus

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about the company’s advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that areForward-Looking Statements,” which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of Medigus’ management and its knowledge of the relevant market. The company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such asanticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplate” and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For example, Medigus uses forward looking statements when describing the planned initial component assembly and testing of the charging pad for wireless charging in electric vehicle, that the on-demand autonomous charging system is intended to be used anywhere and anytime, that the WPT technology is intended to seamlessly and efficiently charge the vehicle upon demand, and it will carry the WPT from charging station or charging truck, to a customer’s vehicle that needs electric charging, as well as the planned features and functionality of the WPT Technology. These forward-looking statements represent Medigus’ expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved, due to inter alia the spread of COVID-19 as well as the restriction deriving therefrom and difficulties arising from the development and manufacture of wireless charging products. Nothing in the description herein should be understood or construed as an announcement of completed products or an existing proof of concept. By their nature, Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause future results of the Medigus activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Other risk factors affecting Medigus are discussed in detail in the Medigus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and Medigus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Neither Medigus nor its shareholders, officers and employees, shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of Medigus’ securities. Nothing in this press release should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind.

Contact (for media only)

Oz Adler
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
ir@medigus.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medigus Charging Robotics Ltd. Initiates Development of its Robotic Wireless Charging Pad for Electric Vehicles Initial tests were conducted in collaboration with one of the universities in Israel OMER, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Signed Agreement to Purchase Leading Fitness Toys Brand in its Category on Amazon Marketplace for $4 Million
09.02.21
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New Brands
19.01.21
Medigus Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option