 

Evaxion Biotech Opens New Office and Laboratories to Support Future Growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (Nasdaq: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases, announced today the opening of its new corporate headquarters and research laboratory facility located in the DTU Science Park in Hoersholm near Copenhagen, Denmark.

The new facility will unite Evaxion’s diverse research and corporate operations – currently located across Denmark and Italy – at a single site. The new laboratories are designed and built specifically for Evaxion.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: “The opening of our new site will support Evaxion’s aim of becoming a world leader in AI-Immunology, by bringing our workforce together at a site with fully equipped experimental laboratories alongside flexible office space. With our bioinformaticians, preclinical, clinical and manufacturing working closely together in teams, we expect to be able to more effectively develop our AI-Immunology platforms, test our product candidates in preclinical studies and advance clinical development.”

Evaxion’s new main office and research facility can house more than 60 employees and can support all current research activities, as well as future expansion opportunities.

About Evaxion
Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase I/IIa clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections with one program currently in preclinical development against S. aureus (including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus. or MRSA) induced skin and soft tissue infections.

For more information
Evaxion    LifeSci Advisors LLC
Glenn S. Vraniak   Mary-Ann Chang
Chief Financial Officer   Managing Director
gvr@evaxion-biotech.com    mchang@lifesciadvisors.com 
+1 (513) 476-2669   +44 7483 284 853

Forward-looking statement

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including relating to the terms of the proposed offering and the completion of the proposed offering. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.




