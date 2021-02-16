 

Plus Products Expands Sales Force and Internalizes All Account Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:30  |   |   |   

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced a strategic shift to expand its sales team, internalize all account management, and transition to a self-service distribution partner in the California adult-use market.

To date, PLUS has partnered with full-service distributors, relying on a hybrid of both internal and external personnel to make up its sales force. Under this new self-service model, the sales cycle for every order will be owned start to finish by a member of the PLUS team.

“Despite the success we have had with our full-service partners in building PLUS into the brand that it is today, we believe the best path forward is to expand our sales team, internalize all account management and transition to a self-service distribution partner,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO.

To facilitate this shift, the Company has invested heavily in its internal sales force, expanding the team by greater than fifty percent (50%) since the start of Q4 2020, and has partnered with a self-service distribution provider with access to 99% of California’s licensed retailers in order to manage all order fulfillment beginning February 15, 2021.

“At PLUS, we are focused on bringing customers the best possible experience and part of that experience is being on as many shelves as possible. We have found that the most effective way for us to achieve the broadest distribution for our products is to have a member of the PLUS team representing the Company at every interaction with our retail customers,” continued Mr. Heimark. “This transition will make that a reality across the entire California market.”

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark
CEO & Co-founder
ir@plusproducts.com

Investors:

Blake Brennan
Investor Relations
Blake@plusproducts.com
Tel +1 213.282.6987

Media:

plus@mattio.com
Mattio Communication

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) whether or not the best path forward is to expand the Company’s sales team, internalize all account management and shift to a self-service distribution partner; and (ii) whether or not the most effective way for the Company to achieve the broadest distribution for its products is to have a member of the PLUS team representing the Company at every interaction with its retail customers.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plus Products Expands Sales Force and Internalizes All Account Management SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced a strategic shift to expand its sales team, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Plus Products Partners with CannRx Biosciences to Leverage Proprietary Onset Technology
03.02.21
Plus Products Inc. Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders
21.01.21
LeafLink Recognizes Plus Products’ Sour Watermelon UPLIFT as Best-Selling California Edible for 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
33
Mit Cannabis-Fruchtgummis zu +472% Gewinn