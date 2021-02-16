Plus Products Expands Sales Force and Internalizes All Account Management

To date, PLUS has partnered with full-service distributors, relying on a hybrid of both internal and external personnel to make up its sales force. Under this new self-service model, the sales cycle for every order will be owned start to finish by a member of the PLUS team.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced a strategic shift to expand its sales team, internalize all account management, and transition to a self-service distribution partner in the California adult-use market.

“Despite the success we have had with our full-service partners in building PLUS into the brand that it is today, we believe the best path forward is to expand our sales team, internalize all account management and transition to a self-service distribution partner,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO.

To facilitate this shift, the Company has invested heavily in its internal sales force, expanding the team by greater than fifty percent (50%) since the start of Q4 2020, and has partnered with a self-service distribution provider with access to 99% of California’s licensed retailers in order to manage all order fulfillment beginning February 15, 2021.

“At PLUS, we are focused on bringing customers the best possible experience and part of that experience is being on as many shelves as possible. We have found that the most effective way for us to achieve the broadest distribution for our products is to have a member of the PLUS team representing the Company at every interaction with our retail customers,” continued Mr. Heimark. “This transition will make that a reality across the entire California market.”

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

