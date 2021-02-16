Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference
HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers,
announced today that it will participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference taking place Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Members of the Salarius management team will be available to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat. Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor now the subject of two Phase 1/2 clinical trials for Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone cancer, and advanced solid tumors (AST).
Conference details are as follows:
|
Event:
|BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to Thursday, February 18, 2021
|
Registration:
|https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/registr ...
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.
