Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that it will participate in the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference taking place Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to Thursday, February 18, 2021.



Members of the Salarius management team will be available to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat. Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor now the subject of two Phase 1/2 clinical trials for Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone cancer, and advanced solid tumors (AST).