Nextech AR Rapidly Expands Enterprise Salesforce with Fastly Executive Zak Mcleod and Salesforce.com Executive Rory Ganness

Both executives bring over a decade of experience and will play key roles in driving revenue as the company moves toward its 2021 goal of $50-60 million

Nextech continues to expand its leadership team with experienced global technology hires from Microsoft, SAP, Disney, Fastly, Saleforce.com and more, as it looks to monetize a portfolio of digital transformation technologies.



The European cloud computing market is set to grow from its current market value of more than $25 billion to over $75 billion by 2026 .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events, today announced that it has hired Zak Mcleod formerly of Fastly FSLY (NYSE) as Senior Director of Sales – EMEA. The company is also pleased to announce that Rory Ganness formerly of Salesforce.com CRM (NYSE) has joined the Nextech team as Director of Enterprise Sales- North America.

Both hires as Senior Sales Directors – at Nextech AR, will establish the Company as a market-leading partner for all things augmented reality across the globe region. This will include introducing Nextech’s platform and tools to high-value markets such as higher education, eCommerce, virtual events, financial services, and healthcare through large client acquisitions across these verticals.

Mcleod was Senior Sales Director (EMEA) at Fastly, a market-leading edge cloud computing solution, where he rebuilt the company’s media, broadcast, and entertainment vertical from the ground up, across the UK and other European markets.

Highlights included key wins with Sky News Arabia, Tomorrowland festival, and a large-scale image redesign with The Guardian. Mcleod also acted as a consultant for Ericsson Innovation Labs, where he advised on their Edge Computing strategy, and acted as Major Account Executive at Cedexis, a significant disruptor to the CDN & Cloud performance optimization industry acquired by Citrix.

“I'm excited to start with Nextech and begin working alongside and learning from the vast array of talent found at this company. I believe there is incredible potential to create truly immersive virtual experiences that inspire and change the world for our customers,” said Zak Mcleod, Senior Director of Sales – EMEA at Nextech AR. “I’m passionate about delivering business value and enabling meaningful ways to connect with audiences using new technologies - in today’s world, solution providers must look for ways to introduce tools which have a positive impact on social life and the way we communicate together. I believe the combination of market-leading technology, Evan’s hunger and vision, as well as the experience and know-how of the leadership team across the business means we are uniquely placed to lead the way in the AR market across the UK and European markets.”