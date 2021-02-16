 

PolyPid Announces 100th Patient Enrolled in SHIELD I Phase 3 Clinical Trial of D-PLEX₁₀₀ for the Prevention of Post-Abdominal Surgery Incisional Infections

16.02.2021, 13:31  |  21   |   |   

Top-line Data Anticipated by Year End 2021

Enrollment Also Continues to Progress in Company’s Second Phase 3 Clinical Trial, SHIELD II

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics, today announced that the 100th patient has been enrolled and randomized in the SHIELD I (Surgical site Hospital acquired Infection prEvention with Local D-plex) trial, the Company’s first of two Phase 3 clinical trials for its lead product candidate, D-PLEX100, for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infections (soft tissue).

“Enrollment in our first Phase 3 clinical trial, SHIELD I, continues to progress as expected, and we are excited to have now enrolled and randomized the 100th patient into this important study,” said Amir Weisberg, PolyPid’s CEO. “We continue to anticipate the availability of top-line results from SHIELD I by end of this year. Moreover, enrollment in our second Phase 3 trial, SHIELD II, which has broader eligibility criteria than SHIELD I with the inclusion of minimally invasive surgical procedures, commenced in late 2020 and also continues to advance as expected.”

SHIELD I is a prospective, multinational, multicenter, randomized, double blind Phase 3 trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of D-PLEX100 in the prevention of incisional surgical site infections (SSIs) post-abdominal surgery. The primary endpoint of the trial is the combination of incisional SSIs and mortality rate as measured by the proportion of subjects with either an SSIs event, as determined by a blinded and independent adjudication committee, or mortality for any reason within 30 days post-surgery. The trial will enroll a minimum of 616 patients, with a maximum of about 900 patients, as defined by the adaptive study design, in more than 60 centers in the United States, Europe and Israel.

About D-PLEX100

PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX100, is a novel drug product candidate designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX100 into the surgical site, the PLEX technology enables a prolonged and constant release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration of the drug for a period of four weeks for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX100 has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX100 has also received two Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations as well as two Fast Track designations for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection and for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery.

Wertpapier


