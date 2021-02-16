Fairfax India Announces Filing of Prospectus by Seven Islands Shipping Limited

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

( Note : All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted.)

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that Seven Islands Shipping Limited (“Seven Islands”) has filed a draft red herring prospectus (“DRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) in connection with an initial public offering (the “IPO”).