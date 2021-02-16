Monopar Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial Evaluating Validive for the Prevention of Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in Oropharyngeal Cancer (OPC)

Validive’s mucoadhesive buccal tablet formulation allows for prolonged and enhanced local delivery of drug to the regions of mucosal radiation damage, and its easy application under the upper lip allows for convenient once-daily self-administration in the patient’s home setting.

WILMETTE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced se v ere o ral mucositis in pat i ents with oropharyngeal c anc e r (VOICE).

“With this important milestone accomplished we are excited to be one step closer to bringing Validive to the approximately 40,000 OPC patients per year in the US that have no effective options for preventing or treating their chemoradiotherapy-induced SOM,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Monopar. “SOM is a painful and debilitating severe adverse effect of chemoradiotherapy (CRT) treatment and can have significant negative impacts on clinical outcomes as well as quality of life in both the short and long term.”



“The number of newly diagnosed individuals with oropharyngeal cancer is growing,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar. “CRT is the standard of care for OPC, but unfortunately 60-70% of OPC patients undergoing CRT will develop severe oral mucositis in the course of their treatment.”

The completed Validive Phase 2 trial showed that administering a single, once daily 100µg Validive tablet resulted in a 40% reduction in the incidence of SOM compared to placebo in OPC patients undergoing CRT treatment. Up to approximately 260 patients will be enrolled in the current multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive design Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial.

Further information about the Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial is available at www.ClinicalTrials.gov under study identifier NCT 04648020.



About Validive

Validive (clonidine mucobuccal tablet; clonidine MBT) is a novel mucobuccal tablet (MBT) formulation. The mucobuccal tablet provides for prolonged and enhanced local delivery of clonidine to the regions of oral mucosal radiation damage in OPC patients. The tablet is self-administered once daily in the patient’s home setting with the patient placing it under the upper lip where it adheres to the gums and dissolves over several hours, continuously releasing clonidine into the saliva. Clonidine agonizes the alpha-2 adrenergic receptor on macrophages (white blood cells present in the immune tissues of the oropharynx), decreasing the macrophages’ expression of the destructive cytokines they release in response to radiotherapy. A completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of Validive showed reduced incidence compared to placebo (absolute decrease of 26%, relative decrease of 40%) in OPC patients treated with Validive 100 µg, a safety profile similar to placebo, and a high rate of treatment compliance (over 90%).