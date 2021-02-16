 

Monopar Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial Evaluating Validive for the Prevention of Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in Oropharyngeal Cancer (OPC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:30  |  11   |   |   

There are currently no FDA-approved drugs to prevent or treat chemoradiotherapy-induced SOM

WILMETTE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced it has dosed the first patient in its Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial of Validive for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer (VOICE).

Validive’s mucoadhesive buccal tablet formulation allows for prolonged and enhanced local delivery of drug to the regions of mucosal radiation damage, and its easy application under the upper lip allows for convenient once-daily self-administration in the patient’s home setting.

“With this important milestone accomplished we are excited to be one step closer to bringing Validive to the approximately 40,000 OPC patients per year in the US that have no effective options for preventing or treating their chemoradiotherapy-induced SOM,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Monopar. “SOM is a painful and debilitating severe adverse effect of chemoradiotherapy (CRT) treatment and can have significant negative impacts on clinical outcomes as well as quality of life in both the short and long term.”

“The number of newly diagnosed individuals with oropharyngeal cancer is growing,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar. “CRT is the standard of care for OPC, but unfortunately 60-70% of OPC patients undergoing CRT will develop severe oral mucositis in the course of their treatment.”

The completed Validive Phase 2 trial showed that administering a single, once daily 100µg Validive tablet resulted in a 40% reduction in the incidence of SOM compared to placebo in OPC patients undergoing CRT treatment. Up to approximately 260 patients will be enrolled in the current multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, adaptive design Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial.

Further information about the Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial is available at www.ClinicalTrials.gov under study identifier NCT 04648020.

About Validive
Validive (clonidine mucobuccal tablet; clonidine MBT) is a novel mucobuccal tablet (MBT) formulation. The mucobuccal tablet provides for prolonged and enhanced local delivery of clonidine to the regions of oral mucosal radiation damage in OPC patients. The tablet is self-administered once daily in the patient’s home setting with the patient placing it under the upper lip where it adheres to the gums and dissolves over several hours, continuously releasing clonidine into the saliva. Clonidine agonizes the alpha-2 adrenergic receptor on macrophages (white blood cells present in the immune tissues of the oropharynx), decreasing the macrophages’ expression of the destructive cytokines they release in response to radiotherapy. A completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of Validive showed reduced incidence compared to placebo (absolute decrease of 26%, relative decrease of 40%) in OPC patients treated with Validive 100 µg, a safety profile similar to placebo, and a high rate of treatment compliance (over 90%).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monopar Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial Evaluating Validive for the Prevention of Chemoradiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in Oropharyngeal Cancer (OPC) There are currently no FDA-approved drugs to prevent or treat chemoradiotherapy-induced SOMWILMETTE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Monopar Announces Publication Demonstrating Potential Utility of MNPR-101 as an Imaging Agent to Improve Surgical Outcomes in Bladder Cancer
09.02.21
Monopar Announces Issuance of Patent Covering Composition of Matter for MNPR-101 in Canada